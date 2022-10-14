Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Watch: Lots of new details ahead of debut

The week that Google will officially unveil Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch opens with rumors that we could define as “definitive” on the entire range of products. Not that until today we were not aware of the characteristics of the expected devices, but what we are about to report allows us to have an almost definitive picture of everything.
Starting precisely from smartphones, because the leaker Yogesh Brar posted on Twitter the Datasheet of both models. We will see further details of them below (also Evan Blass contributed in this regard) and a couple of promotional videos. A very clear picture now also for Pixel Watch, of which some particularly interesting aspects have emerged.
PIXEL 7 AND 7 PRO
Below are the characteristics of each of the two models:
PIXEL 7
- display: 6.3 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz
- processor: Google Tensor G2
- security chip: Titan M2
- memory:
- 8GB of RAM
- 128 / 256GB internal
- resistence: IP68
- safety: fingerprint and face unlock
- cameras:
- front: 10.8MP
- rear:
- 50MP main
- 12MP ultra wide angle
- LDAF, 8x zoom, Real Tone, Movie Motion Blur
- battery: autonomy> 24h, wired and wireless charging
Evan Blass adds a couple of useful images to Yogesh Brar’s datasheet:
This instead is the promotional video shared on the net by SnoopyTech:
And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That’s it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw
PIXEL 7 PRO
- display: 6.7 “LTPO QHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz
- processor: Google Tensor G2
- security chip: Titan M2
- memory:
- 12GB of RAM
- 128 / 256GB internal
- resistence: IP68
- safety: fingerprint and face unlock
- cameras:
- front: 10.8MP
- rear:
- 50MP main
- 12MP ultra wide angle
- 48MP tele
- LDAF, 5x optical zoom, 30x zoom, Macro Focus, Real Tone, Movie Motion Blur
- battery: autonomy> 24h, wired and wireless charging
As for Pixel 7, also for the Pro variant the images below show us some details:
And the 7 Pro also has its own promotional video:
Pixel 7 Pro: That’s it pic.twitter.com/lYfBM4A1xQ
Both smartphones, he says Mishaal Rahmanwill be equipped with the cough and snore detection function during the night’s rest through the built-in microphone. TO privacy protection we read that Google does not record or share with others what is recorded. The leaker says the same feature could be extended to other Pixels as well.
PIXEL WATCH
Lots of new material also about Pixel Watch, starting from the contents of the package. The information comes from a Taiwanese telephone operator, so there are no absolute certainties that we will find the same configuration in Europe as well (although it would seem very likely). Anyway, inside there will be:
- Pixel Watch
- Sport band (both L and S)
- USB-C magnetic charging
Other accompanying promotional material shows the design of the smartwatch and confirms integration with Fitbit and SOS services and the duration of the 24 hour battery. From Pixel Watch all the main Google services will be accessible, from Assistant to Wallet, from Maps to Gmail and Calendar.
Other promotional material, in this case unveiled by @OnLeaksshows Pixel Watch in different colors and with many types of straps:
In support we also find some useful information on the technical specifications: that is:
- resistance: 5ATM
- screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
- sleep monitoring
- heart rate measurement
- ECG
- Emergency mode
- Quick Pairing with Pixel Buds
- 6 months of Fitbit Premium included
Also in this case Evan Blass allows us to observe the main features of the smartwatch in a couple of images:
Last, but certainly not least, the video dedicated to Pixel Watch focused on the following aspects:
- 3 finishes
- heartbeat detection
- Active Zone Minutes
- directions from Google Maps
- payments with Wallet
- call directly to your wrist
- home automation functions
- Fitbit functions