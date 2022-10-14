Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Watch: Lots of new details ahead of debut

- Advertisement -

The week that Google will officially unveil Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch opens with rumors that we could define as “definitive” on the entire range of products. Not that until today we were not aware of the characteristics of the expected devices, but what we are about to report allows us to have an almost definitive picture of everything.

Starting precisely from smartphones, because the leaker Yogesh Brar posted on Twitter the Datasheet of both models. We will see further details of them below (also Evan Blass contributed in this regard) and a couple of promotional videos. A very clear picture now also for Pixel Watch, of which some particularly interesting aspects have emerged.

PIXEL 7 AND 7 PRO

PIXEL WATCH

Below are the characteristics of each of the two models:

PIXEL 7

display: 6.3 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 90Hz

processor: Google Tensor G2

security chip: Titan M2

Titan M2 memory: 8GB of RAM 128 / 256GB internal

resistence: IP68

IP68 safety: fingerprint and face unlock

fingerprint and face unlock cameras: front: 10.8MP rear: 50MP main 12MP ultra wide angle LDAF, 8x zoom, Real Tone, Movie Motion Blur

battery: autonomy> 24h, wired and wireless charging

Evan Blass adds a couple of useful images to Yogesh Brar’s datasheet:

This instead is the promotional video shared on the net by SnoopyTech:

And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That’s it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw

PIXEL 7 PRO

display: 6.7 “LTPO QHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz

processor: Google Tensor G2

security chip: Titan M2

Titan M2 memory: 12GB of RAM 128 / 256GB internal

resistence: IP68

IP68 safety: fingerprint and face unlock

fingerprint and face unlock cameras: front: 10.8MP rear: 50MP main 12MP ultra wide angle 48MP tele LDAF, 5x optical zoom, 30x zoom, Macro Focus, Real Tone, Movie Motion Blur

battery: autonomy> 24h, wired and wireless charging

As for Pixel 7, also for the Pro variant the images below show us some details:

And the 7 Pro also has its own promotional video:

Pixel 7 Pro: That’s it pic.twitter.com/lYfBM4A1xQ

Both smartphones, he says Mishaal Rahmanwill be equipped with the cough and snore detection function during the night’s rest through the built-in microphone. TO privacy protection we read that Google does not record or share with others what is recorded. The leaker says the same feature could be extended to other Pixels as well.

PIXEL WATCH

Lots of new material also about Pixel Watch, starting from the contents of the package. The information comes from a Taiwanese telephone operator, so there are no absolute certainties that we will find the same configuration in Europe as well (although it would seem very likely). Anyway, inside there will be:

Pixel Watch

Sport band (both L and S)

USB-C magnetic charging

Other accompanying promotional material shows the design of the smartwatch and confirms integration with Fitbit and SOS services and the duration of the 24 hour battery. From Pixel Watch all the main Google services will be accessible, from Assistant to Wallet, from Maps to Gmail and Calendar.

Other promotional material, in this case unveiled by @OnLeaksshows Pixel Watch in different colors and with many types of straps:

In support we also find some useful information on the technical specifications: that is:

resistance: 5ATM

screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass

sleep monitoring

heart rate measurement

ECG

Emergency mode

Quick Pairing with Pixel Buds

6 months of Fitbit Premium included

Also in this case Evan Blass allows us to observe the main features of the smartwatch in a couple of images:

Last, but certainly not least, the video dedicated to Pixel Watch focused on the following aspects:

3 finishes

heartbeat detection

Active Zone Minutes

directions from Google Maps

payments with Wallet

call directly to your wrist

home automation functions

Fitbit functions