Welcome to the era of smartphones with 200 megapixel cameras

108MP smartphones began to appear in 2019, but it was not until last year that they became popular.

If you think that resolution is already more than anyone could need, I’m sorry to tell you that smartphones with 200MP cameras are here, and they’re only going to become more common.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been announced today in Munich with a 200MP main camera. The company told us a few days ago that the first factor that users consider when buying a smartphone is the number of megapixels in its camera. White and bottled.

Xiaomi’s phone uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which is capable of combining 16 pixels into 1 to produce cleaner 12MP images, as well as 50MP images (combining 4 pixels into 1), or 200MP photos.

The rest of the specs are pretty typical for an Android flagship, as it packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is not the first to launch a 200 MP smartphone. Motorola has recently released the Moto X30 Pro with the same 200 MP sensor. Furthermore, it is rumored that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be released next year, will also come with a 200 MP main camera instead of the 108 MP that the S22 Ultra currently has.

Seen what we have seen, we should no longer ask ourselves if we will see 200MP cameras, but how many megapixels the next cameras will be. 320MP? 500MP?

