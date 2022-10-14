Galaxy S23 increasingly concrete: here are the renderings of the protective cases

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S23 series returns to the center of attention again thanks to new images shared on Twitter by the well-known insider Ice Universewhich reveals the first high quality renders – one in particular – of the cover of the basic variant of Galaxy S23 and we anticipate one possible correction of the latest rumors reported a few days ago.

Taking a look at the images proposed just below, in fact, we notice how the design of the covers is very similar to the official ones of Galaxy S22 (here our review), with the main difference concerning in particular the photographic sector of the next top of the range from Samsung. Let’s see what it is.

GALAXY S23: THE FIRST COVER

The images of the covers are two and both agree in showing us a rear photographic compartment joined in a sort of island that groups the 3 photographic moduleswhile the renderings that emerged a few days ago signaled a design much more similar to that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (we reviewed it at launch), i.e. with the individual cameras protruding from the flat back of the smartphone.

This possibility was undoubtedly plausible, as it is reasonable to expect that the whole range will converge towards similar aesthetic solutions, which has not happened this year due to the big differentiation between the S22 Ultra and the other models of the series. Despite this, the design chosen for the S22 Ultra has been at the center of several criticisms from users, especially regarding the ease with which dust accumulates at the base of the individual protrusions and the difficulty in removing it.

It is therefore possible that Samsung has opted for one solution however in line with the design of one of its latest products, since the photographic sector of the covers is quite similar to what we find on the very recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 (discover all its strengths in its review), in which the 3 sensors are located on a rear islet.

With the exception of the placement of the flash, the photo module of the covers is very similar to that of the Fold 4

We usually report that the covers made by Samsung are keen to reproduce exactly the layout of the camera compartment below such as those of the S22s take up the lateral protrusion that characterizes this year’s models (actually even last), so the fact of seeing a layout similar to that of the Z Fold 4 already from the covers is a sign that Samsung may have adopted this solution.

Obviously it is still early to say for sure, but the clues are there and it is good to report it. As for the other details, we note that the module appears to be slightly larger than what we find on the S22sa sign that Samsung may have worked on a general improvement of the specifications, focusing on renewed sensors across the board, but for more details we will have to wait several more months.