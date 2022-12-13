OnePlus Nord CE 3 (almost) ready for debut: here are its features

- Advertisement -

Among the news coming to the house OnePlus there will also be room for North CE 3mid-range smartphones whose contours are starting to be outlined thanks to the information published by @OnLeaks in collaboration with GadgetGang. Apparently it will be a device that will take its cue from the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G model that the Asian brand announced last May – and which we tested in our review.

WHEN

Let’s start from when we will see this smartphone on the market: the source talks about first / second quarter 2023therefore not an immediate release also considering the fact that the top range OnePlus 11 should be unveiled first – it is said between the end of the year and the beginning of the new one.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 73.2 x 160.6 x 7.8 mm

6.43 inches – 2400×1080 px OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 75.6 x 164.3 x 8.5 mm

6.59 inches – 2412×1080 px

WHAT TO EXPECT

As for the technical characteristics, OnePlus Nord CE 3 should share with Nord CE 2 Lite the same CPU or lo Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G as well as the same battery from 5,000mAh. The substantial difference lies in the charging speed, which will increase on the expected model from 33 to 67W.

The display should be from 6.7 in therefore slightly larger than the 6.59 inches of Nord CE 2 Lite, while on the back two cameras out of three will remain unchanged – macro and bokeh, both from 2MP – and the main one will change instead, no longer from 64MP but from 108MP.

In short, the structure of Nord CE 3 will be completely similar to that of Nord CE 2 Lite, but there will be a clear improvement in several aspects, from charging to the rear camera. Performance is also expected to grow, considering that RAM and internal memory will be more generous than the model announced in May: up to 12 and 256GB respectively.

ONEPLUS NORD CE 3 – ASSUMED CHARACTERISTICS

display: 6.7 “FHD + LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7 “FHD + LCD, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 8 / 12GB of RAM 128 / 256GB internal

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP rear: Main 108MP 2MP macro 2MP bokeh

battery: 5.000mAh with 67W charging

Top image: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite