OnePlus announces two gaming monitors for the Indian market

the chinese brand OnePlus, known for its smartphones, is also investing in other markets and has announced the launch of two gaming monitors for PCs aimed at the Indian market. The products should arrive in December. The first device is the E 24, which as its name suggests, has a size of 24 inches. According to OnePlus, this is a mid-range product that offers a number of great features at an affordable price.





The other model is the X 27, a 27-inch gaming monitor. OnePlus commented that it "serves the premium segment, offering superior display and performance, making it an ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects or online study". However, the manufacturer did not disclose other information about panel resolutions, refresh rates, color volume, connectivity options and more. OnePlus hasn't provided any clear images of the displays either.




