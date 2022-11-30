OnePlus announces two gaming monitors for the Indian market

the chinese brand OnePlus, known for its smartphones, is also investing in other markets and has announced the launch of two gaming monitors for PCs aimed at the Indian market. The products should arrive in December.
The first device is the E 24, which as its name suggests, has a size of 24 inches. According to OnePlus, this is a mid-range product that offers a number of great features at an affordable price🇧🇷
The other model is the X 27, a 27-inch gaming monitor. OnePlus commented that it “serves the premium segment, offering superior display and performance, making it an ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects or online study”.
However, the manufacturer did not disclose other information about panel resolutions, refresh rates, color volume, connectivity options and more. OnePlus hasn’t provided any clear images of the displays either.
It is also unknown if OnePlus actually designed them or if they are rebranded models from an OEM, which is highly likely. In any case, the company has announced that it will launch two new gaming monitors on December 12th in India.
It is also not known whether the monitors will be released in other markets. About that, OnePlus tablet may have been delayed and should only hit the market in 2023, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and other interesting specifications.
And you, would you like these monitors to come to Europe officially? Tell us in the comments down below!