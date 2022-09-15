OPPO F21s Pro 5G and F21s Pro 4G are launched with Snapdragon platforms and focus on cost-effectiveness

After several rumors and leaks, OPPO presented the F21s Pro line in India. It is the successor of the OPPO F19s and consists of two handsets: OPPO F21s Pro 5G and OPPO F21s Pro 4G. When looking at the specs, some users will notice similarities with the OPPO Reno 8Z and OPPO F21 Pro. Among the highlights is the use of Snapdragon and a competitive price.

OPPO F21s Pro 5G

launched.jpeg" width="660">

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 409 PPI and 600 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with the Snapdragon 695 platform with 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and support for 5G of virtual RAM, as well as a microSD card slot. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. Abandoned Apps Policy continues to remove apps

In cameras, the OPPO F21s Pro 5G comes with a triple module with a main sensor of 64 megapixels and a pair of macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor with support for recording videos in 1080p and 30 FPS.

In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 12 under the ColorOS 12.1 interface.

Technical specifications – OPPO F21s Pro 5G

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Hole for selfie camera and 60 Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 2 MP macro sensor 2 MP depth sensor

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM, USB-C and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 operating system with Color OS 12.1 interface.

OPPO F21s Pro 4G

The OPPO F21s Pro 4G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution with refresh rate support and a hole-punch camera in the upper right corner to house the 16-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with double macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 platform with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and space for a microSD card. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging.

Technical specifications – OPPO F21s Pro 4G

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G Bluetooth 5.2 connection, Dual SIM, USB-C and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

price and availability

