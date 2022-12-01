OnePlus extends system updates to four years on select phones

It is a nuisance that having a smart mobile phone that can still satisfactorily fulfill its function, stops receiving updates from the manufacturers themselves when they exceed the support threshold established by them, where in addition to stopping receiving complete system updates, which On the one hand, it can be understood, it also stops receiving security updates, something that seems incomprehensible, leaving many users forgotten to their luck for having mobile phones of a certain age.

In this sense, Apple is the company that offers the longest period of time in updates, with six years. Now it’s OnePlus that will extend support for some of its mobile devices, promising up to four years of full system updates and five years of security updates, catching up with Samsung.which offers the same update periods, both system and security updates.



Reducing unfounded obsolescence

Regarding security updates, OnePlus will carry them out every two months, while Samsung offers them every month, which is much better, taking advantage of it in this precise aspect.

The bad thing is OnePlus’ new policy will apply to specific models that are launched from next year, not the current ones that are already on the market, although the company has been extending the period of system updates in recent yearswhere last year it opted to go from two to three years of system updates.

behind will be Google, offering just three years of full OS updates and five years of security updates for its Pixel phoneswhich does not leave Google in a good place as it is the main developer of the Android operating system, with Pixel mobiles being the reference mobiles in the Android mobile device segment, although Google beats the rest of the Android mobile manufacturers by providing the new versions of the operating system long before other manufacturers to their models.

In this sense, it is equal to Apple in terms of the immediacy of providing new versions of operating systems to users, although in the iOS ecosystem there is only Apple as a mobile manufacturer.

This already seems to be a competition to see who offers more support time, and who knows if the companies end up changing their minds, and more if they want to meet the sustainable development goals, thus avoiding the abandonment of models that may still last a few more years in the hands of their owners, who see no need to purchase new models except for the reason of updates.

Via: ArsTechnica

Image Credit: OnePlus