Premieres for the week of December 12, 2022 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

We are going to show you the most interesting news coming to streaming video platforms this week of December 15. Between series and movies, there is a good amount of premieres that will make you not bored when you are at home enjoying a quiet afternoon on Saturday or Sunday.

Possibly the most striking series among all the new ones is the new employee. This creation premieres on Netflix in which I know how a young lawyer ends up being part of the CIA. Everything seems to be going exactly as the main character wants, until there is something among the correspondence he is reviewing that sets off all the alarms and, of course, he is involved. It all starts on December 16

A film that is curious and that arrives among the premieres of the week is The Magi: The truth. We’re highlighting it for a pretty clear reason: we don’t think children should see it. You are all warned. The truth is that the idea of ​​showing these characters with the idea of ​​getting back to their real lives is attractive, but not suitable for all audiences. It premieres December 16 on Prime Video.

The rest of the premieres on the platforms

Below, we list all the important news that you should not miss in the different VOD services that exist in Spain. The truth is that there are striking options, but those that have been released since December 12 are not the most numerous that have been seen throughout the year (things will change next week, everything must be said). This is what we highlight among all that comes as a novelty for those who have active accounts on the platforms:

Netflix

A Quiet Place 2: Premiere December 13

I believe in Santa Claus: premiere on December 14

Sonic Prime: premiere of the first season on December 15

The Big 4: premiere on December 15

Tempest for Christmas: premiere of the first season on December 16

BARDO, false chronicle of a few truths: premiere on December 16

Paradise Police: season four premiere on December 16

Kitchen with a head: premiere of the first season on December 16

Prime Video

About Fate: Premiere December 16

Disney+

The Search: Beyond the Story: Season One Premieres December 14

Movistar Plus+

Beautiful Minds: Premiere December 14

The test: premiere on December 16

The Battle of Changjin Lake: Premiere December 17