LumaFusion debuts on Android: the video editing app in beta at a discounted price

Of LumaFusion on Android and Chrome OS there was already talk last year, when Luma Touch had announced the start of work on the development of the popular video editing app on both Google operating systems. Now finally comes the good news: the beta is available for download on the Play Store and Galaxy Store.

So despite some delays, even owners of an Android smartphone or tablet or a Chromebook will be able to take advantage of the power and functionality of one of the most popular video editing apps in the world:

Now you can experience professional-grade video editing with a smooth, intuitive and natural on-screen multitouch experience, inspired and designed specifically for the touch screen.

Nothing seems to be missing from the new version of LumaFusion for Android and Chrome OS, including multiple framerates, track layering, multi-level effects with keyframming and, of course, cropping, audio mixing and custom titling. Being a beta some bugs or malfunctions are to be expected, the refinement work will continue over the next few weeks until the final version is released.

DESCRIPTION

EDITING Overlay up to 6 video and 6 audio tracks (number of layers depends on device type) Enjoy the powerful magnetic timeline with insert / overwrite and link / unlink clips Show track titles to lock, hide and mute them Use the preset effects or create your own Add markers with notes Cut, copy, paste in the timeline and between projects using multiselect

EFFECTS Layered effects; green screen, luma and chroma keys, blurs, distortion, styles and color Use powerful color correction tools Select from included color LUTs as FiLMiC deLog or import your own .cube or .3dl Animate with unlimited keyframes Save and share effect presets

FX SPEED Create slow motion / fast motion back and forth Create smooth slow motion with 120 and 240fps files Edit with time-lapse video



AUDIO Keyframe, panning and EQ audio levels for perfect mixes

Left / right padding for dual-mono audio Duck music during the dialogues with the Auto Ducking



TITLES

Create multilayer titles with shapes and images

Adjust font, color, face, border and shadow

Save and share title presets PROJECT MANAGER

Create projects with different aspect ratios (including horizontal, vertical, square, widescreen film)

It works in frame rates from 18fps to 240fps

Duplicate, add notes and use colorfully tagged designs MEDIA LIBRARY

Use the media directly from your device Connect to USB-C media (download only what you use on the timeline) Import Media: Cloud Storage (Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive) Storyblocks library (in-app purchase) includes thousands of copyright-free music, sound effects, videos, and wallpapers View detailed metadata for your media Rename, add notes and colorful tags Sort and search to quickly find what you need

SHARE Easily share movies with control over resolution, quality and framerate Take a snapshot of each frame Archives to projects for backup or modification on another device

PURCHASES AVAILABLE Subscribe to Storyblocks so that LumaFusion can access the entire library of music and clips

EXCEPTIONAL FREE ASSISTANCE

Access in-app support and online tutorials to start using the app and get to know it better Explore our reference guide on [https://luma-touch.com/lumafusion-reference-guide-for-android](https://luma-touch.com/lumafusion-reference-guide-for-android) Contact our support with direct access to our editing experts on [https://luma-touch.com/support](https://luma-touch.com/support)



PRICE