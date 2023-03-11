oneplus nord 3, possible debut in early summer: the characteristics

- Advertisement -

Let’s go back to talking about OnePlus Nord 3 some time after the latest rumors, dated early January. The opportunity is provided to us by On Leakswhich in collaboration with My smart price reveals the possible technical characteristics of the brand new smartphone and the (equally possible) alleged presentation date.

Let’s start with the specifics: Nord 3 should have a display 6.72 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the body there will be the processor Size 9000 flanked by 8/16GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal memory. On the back we will find three cameras: the main one from 50MPthe ultra wide angle from 8MP and the macro from 2MPwhile integrated in the hole in the upper left corner we find the selfie cam from 16MP.



SPECIFICATIONS EXPECTED SOON

display: AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate

AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate processor: MediaTek Helio 9000

MediaTek Helio 9000 memory: 8/16GB of RAM 128/256GB internal

fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral other: alert slider, 3.5mm jack, USB-C

alert slider, 3.5mm jack, USB-C cameras: front: 16MP rear: 50MP main 8MP ultra wide angle 2MP macros

drums: 5000mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging

WHEN

would be expected globally between mid-June and July. It would be a time window in line with what has already been seen in the past with OnePlus Nord 2 5G, presented by the Chinese brand in July 2021.