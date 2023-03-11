Apple bought this idea from Steve Jobs for $500 million

Before his death, Steve Jobs served as CEO of Manzana although as the founder of the company he did not always hold that position. In the year 1985 was fired from the company he created by John Sculley, whom Jobs had convinced to be the CEO of the company technology a couple of years earlier, in 1983.

However, this fact not only generated a later problem for the company but it was the beginning of a new entrepreneurship for Jobs, who founded the company “NeXT” a few months after his dismissal and with which he was willing to compete against in the market of technology.

Even before founding the animation company pixar (1986), Jobs intended NeXT to be a company specializing in the manufacture of computers for education top and the investigation science, which also has its own operating system called NeXTSTEP to stand out from the products of IBM, Microsoft and of Manzana.

Steve Jobs founded NeXT in 1985 after being fired from Apple.



Jobs’s project was immediately accepted by other entities such as the Stanford University and the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), who contracted the services of the company to integrate their computers to their operationsbecause its interface was better than others existing in those years.

One of the main benefits of the OS of the computers of NeXT is that it allowed people who had no experience with technology to use these devices without complications and also offered features of personalization that added greater differentiation capacity with respect to other devices.

The characteristics of these computers They were so attractive that a few years later, in 1996, Apple decided to buy Steve Jobs’s company for 500 million of dollars, which currently would be more than 900 million of dollars.



With the acquisition of NeXTin addition to the clients that the company had obtained throughout the years in which it was operational, Manzana also hired jobs again, although in the role of advisor and it would not be until the following year, in 1997, that he would hold the position of CEO of the company until the year 2011.

Steve Jobs founded NeXT and his devices had the NeXTSTEP operating system to compete with other companies such as IBM, Microsoft and Apple. (Applesphere)

After his return, Jobs dedicated himself to redesigning the different product lines of Manzana and eliminated those that were not as successful in the marketin addition to improving the aesthetics of each one of them to differentiate them from their competitors.

Apple also added some system features NeXTSTEP to your new software called Mac OS Xwhich improved the reception of customers in relation to the way of using the devices and improve their product with the most salvageable features of NeXT.



Steve Jobs and his dislike for Power Point

During his second term in ManzanaJobs also presented justified his dislike for one of the most popular programs of Microsoft, PowerPointwhich is dedicated to creating presentations and was widely used even within the company during work meetings of different teams and executives.

However, the CEO of Manzana also indicated that this program did not allow people who participate in these meetings participate actively in them and, therefore, the work is not as good as it would be with more dialogue on the part of all the people involved.

I hate the way people use presentations with slideshow instead of thinking People confront problems by creating pictures. I want them to connect, to discuss things at the table instead of showing slides. People who know what they are talking about do not need PowerPointJobs claimed.