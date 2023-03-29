5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsOnePlus and Oppo deny rumors that they are leaving Europe

OnePlus and Oppo deny rumors that they are leaving Europe

Mobile

Published on

By Abraham
oppo oneplus.jpg
oppo oneplus.jpg
- Advertisement -

Rumors began to circulate yesterday suggesting that Oppo and OnePlus were leaving key European markets, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

OnePlus representatives were quick to deny the rumour, followed later by Oppo’s, with both releasing official statements about their companies’ dedication to European markets.

James Patterson, OnePlus Global Director of Public Relations, told Tech Advisor:

- Advertisement -

OnePlus will not leave Europe and the United Kingdom and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and offer more innovative products and solutions to its users.

Oppo’s spokesperson stated that the company has big plans for 2023 and is committed to all existing European markets.

The Snapdragon 898 will probably be presented on November 30

We are off to a great start in 2023 with the successful launch of several products in Europe and have a lineup of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to offer innovative products and the best service to users in the future.”

The wording of this point may sound somewhat disconcerting, as Oppo only talks about its plans for this year, rather than declaring its long-term commitments to Europe.

- Advertisement -

OnePlus recently launched its flagship OnePlus 11, while OPPO recently introduced the Oppo Find X6 Pro, although this one will not leave China-

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iOS

Coverage problems with Vodafone on your iPhone? iOS 16.4 brings support for WiFi Calling

The Wi-Fi calls, Also known as Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), it is a technology...
Entertainment

Premieres coming to SkyShowtime in April 2023: all series and movies

The platform SkyShowtime is already among us and, therefore, we begin to show the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.