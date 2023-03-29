OnePlus and Oppo deny rumors that they are leaving Europe

- Advertisement -

Rumors began to circulate yesterday suggesting that Oppo and OnePlus were leaving key European markets, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

OnePlus representatives were quick to deny the rumour, followed later by Oppo’s, with both releasing official statements about their companies’ dedication to European markets.

James Patterson, OnePlus Global Director of Public Relations, told Tech Advisor:

OnePlus will not leave Europe and the United Kingdom and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and offer more innovative products and solutions to its users.

Oppo’s spokesperson stated that the company has big plans for 2023 and is committed to all existing European markets.

We are off to a great start in 2023 with the successful launch of several products in Europe and have a lineup of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to offer innovative products and the best service to users in the future.”

The wording of this point may sound somewhat disconcerting, as Oppo only talks about its plans for this year, rather than declaring its long-term commitments to Europe.

OnePlus recently launched its flagship OnePlus 11, while OPPO recently introduced the Oppo Find X6 Pro, although this one will not leave China-