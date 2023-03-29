5G News
Coverage problems with Vodafone on your iPhone? iOS 16.4 brings support for WiFi Calling

Coverage problems with Vodafone on your iPhone? iOS 16.4 brings support for WiFi Calling

Mobileiphone

Published on

By Abraham
The Wi-Fi calls, Also known as Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), it is a technology that allows you to make voice calls and send text messages over a WiFi network instead of a traditional cellular network.

This technology has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its many benefits, including improved coverage and call quality.

One of the main advantages of WiFi calling is that it allows users to make calls and send text messages from anywhere with access to a WiFi network. This means that users can make calls even in places where cellular coverage is weak or non-existent, such as in buildings with thick walls or in remote areas with poor signal.

Another benefit of WiFi calling is that it can improve call quality. Cellular call quality can often be affected by network congestion or poor coverage, which can lead to poor sound quality or call dropouts. WiFi calling uses a wireless network (WiFi) to make calls, which can significantly improve call quality.

Apple has released a few hours ago iOS 16.4 which, among other improvements, brings the Expected support for WiFi calls for iPhones under the Vodafone network. While other operators such as Movistar and Orange already offered WiFi calls on iPhones, Vodafone has been much slower in adopting it.

