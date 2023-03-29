Premieres coming to SkyShowtime in April 2023: all series and movies

- Advertisement -

The platform SkyShowtime is already among us and, therefore, we begin to show the premieres that it has planned for the month of April 2023. If you have an account with this service, remember that it is still possible to get one at half price for life, otherwise, you are surely curious to see what they have in store.

There are a few series that are premiering, but possibly the one that can attract the most attention is the one entitled the envoys. A most curious story that tells the story of two priests whose objective is to certify whether the cure of a clergyman is a reality or not. Secrets, lies, tension and even a certain dose of humor is what you are going to find. The cast led by Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Irene Azuela is quite good. From the first day of the month, the first two episodes can be found on the streaming platform we are talking about, and there is a weekly premiere afterwards.

Another of the arrivals in April 2023 at SkyShowtime is Drift – Partners in Crime. It is the story of two brothers, completely obsessed with cars, who in their adulthood have not managed to dedicate themselves to it. Now they are policemen who patrol the roads of Germany and, yes, every time they have a chase they show that they are perfectly prepared for this type of task. A creation that is quite entertaining and that is spectacular due to the large doses of action it offers. It opens next April 25 and the truth is that it makes the whole family have a good time.

Other Premieres Coming to SkyShowtime in April 2023

We leave you below the rest of the options that we think you should keep very present and that they increase the size of the catalog of the platform that has been in Spain for a short time. Of course, it offers a number of options to see, between ancient and modern, which is not bad at all. This is what you should not miss:

Rabbit hole: premiere of the first two chapters of the first season on the first day of April, with a new chapter every week.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: premiere of the first two chapters of the first season on April 7 with weekly additions.

By H or By B: premiere of the first three chapters of the first season on April 7 with a new weekly chapter

