OnePlus Ace Pro is official: a 10T with ColorOS | China prices

No further delays on the schedule of oneplus-2022-at-a-high-pace-a-new-product-a-month-according-to-rumors/">OnePlus Ace Pro, the presentation of which had already been postponed from 3 August, that is the date originally planned, to today. The smartphone is , and as expected it is a Chinese exclusive: after all it is a OnePlus 10T with a different name and user interface (the rather than the OxygenOS), technical specifications and aesthetics are absolutely superimposable.

So, unless OnePlus wants to have two identical models in the range, we will not see it in our part. OnePlus Ace Pro had queued up virtual well 20 thousand people who were awaiting the opening of pre-orders, a sign that interest in the device is high. These i current prices in :

12 + 256 GB: 3,499 yuan, about 505 euros at the current exchange rate

16 + 256 GB: 3,799 yuan, about 550 euros

16 + 512 GB: 4,299 yuan, about 620 euros.

In Italy OnePlus 10T costs 719 euros in variant of 8 + 128 GB and 819 euros in variant of 16 + 256 GB.

ONEPLUS ACE PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display: 6.7 “Flexible AMOLED 2.5D 2.412 x 1.080 pixels, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 20.1: 9, peak brightness in the sun 800 nits, Always On, screen to body ratio 93.4%, Corning protection Gorilla Glass 5

6.7 “Flexible AMOLED 2.5D 2.412 x 1.080 pixels, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 20.1: 9, peak brightness in the sun 800 nits, Always On, screen to body ratio 93.4%, Corning protection Gorilla Glass 5 chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4 nanometer, 3.2 GHz peak frequency, Adreno 730 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4 nanometer, 3.2 GHz peak frequency, Adreno 730 GPU memories: 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128 or 256 GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display dimensions and weight: 163 x 75.37 x 8.75 mm, 203.5 grams

163 x 75.37 x 8.75 mm, 203.5 grams colors: Black, Green

Black, Green operating system: Color OS 12.1 based on Android 12

Color OS 12.1 based on Android 12 connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 2.0, dual band GPS, Glonass, Galileo dual band, Beidou

5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C 2.0, dual band GPS, Glonass, Galileo dual band, Beidou dual SIM: Yes

Yes audio: stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, two microphones

stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, two microphones cameras: front: 16 MP S5K3P9, EIS, f / 2.4 rear: Main 50 MP Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 inch sensor, 1 µm pixel, OIS, EIS, f / 1.8, equivalent focal length: 23.6 mm 8 MP ultra wide angle OV08D, f / 2.2, 1.12 µm pixels, FOV 119.9 °, equivalent focal length: 16 mm (0.68x zoom) 2 MP macro OV02B10, shooting distance between 2 and 4cm, equivalent focal length: 21.88mm dual LED Flash, PDAF + CAF, video up to 4K at 60 frames per second, slow motion up to 720p at 480 fps

battery: 4,800 mAh (2 x 2,400 mAh), 150 watt Super Flash Charge fast charge (with cable), 160 watt adapter included