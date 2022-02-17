OnePlus, 2022 at a high pace: a new product a month according to rumors

For a couple of years now OnePlus has decided to change gear and dimension, going through a process of expansion and normalization of the catalog: no longer just “flagship killer”, but also – many – mid-range smartphones, starting with the first OnePlus Nord, and more. The ambition, it is clear, is to create an ecosystem of products, and to do so while also maintaining a certain imprint and identity. Even if things did not always go very well, see for example OnePlus Watch, a very nice and promising product, but then the test of facts proved to be disappointing.

In any case, for 2022 the company has every intention of continuing along the path traced. And tomorrow, February 17, we will have a first taste of it with the presentation of OnePlus Nord CE 2 but also 4 new smart TVs arriving on the Indian market. Leaker Mukul Sharma has provided some rumors about OnePlus’ own 2022 in reference to the Indian market talking about very fast pace, with at least the launch of a new product every month.

ALSO NORTH CE 2 LITE

As for the Nord series, the CE 2 that we will see soon tomorrow should be joined by the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G which according to rumors should have a 6.59-inch Full HD + display with 90 Hz refresh ratea Snapdragon 695 SoCa battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for 33W fast charging and a rear photographic compartment composed of three rear sensors (64 MP main, 2 MP depth, 2 MP macro) and a 16 MP selfie cam.

And according to Sharma, these two new smartphones from the Nord series are just the first of a family that is destined to renew itself and confirm itself this year too. As anticipated, then, the leaker reports that OnePlus after the failure of the first Watch will not throw in the towel and will return to the charge also on the front of wearables with a new smartwatch it’s a smartband. The reference is always to the Indian market, but we can imagine that the breath of these products in the intentions of the manufacturer is on an international scale.