Galaxy Watch 5, there is still time for a leak: images and details on materials

Now the official presentation is missing very little. The galaxy Unpacked event will start tomorrow, Wednesday 9 August, in which Samsung will unveil the new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro high-end true wireless earphones and the watches. Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

It cannot be said that in recent months there has been a lack of information on the products on the launch pad of the Korean giant: just yesterday a maxi-leak practically erased every residual shadow on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and also on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But despite this there is still room for some anticipation of the last hour: before the hands have reached the X hour of the Unpacked event, here it is More images and information about the Galaxy Watch 5 pop up.

The source is the same (reliable) of the two leaks yesterday on folding smartphones, or Roland Quandt’s WinFuture. On his Twitter profile Quandt has in fact published a series of renderings for the Galaxy Watch 5 press.

Warning: none of these images portray Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or the “top” model that will be larger and will collect the legacy of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, while losing its distinctive feature, that is the physical bezel: even on the Pro it will be digital as on the basic version, although in terms of design it will be presented differently, outlining a sort of recess towards the display.

As mentioned, by now we know almost everything about the two smart watches from Samsung: the most interesting data that we can obtain from the images shared today by Quandt concerns the material adopted for the realization of the Galaxy Watch 5 screen cover.

By carefully observing the image you find above, you can see the words “Sapphire Crystal”: a clear sign that, unlike what was expected, Samsung would have adopted the sapphire crystal also for Galaxy Watch 5, and not just for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

