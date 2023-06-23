OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, the technical data sheet revealed: will it be the next OnePlus 11T?

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks, rumors about a possible “Pro” version of theAce 2, a smartphone that OnePlus launched last February on the Chinese market. The announcement according to the latest information, would be expected between July and August.

SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN2 AND 16GB RAM

The Ace family is usually intended by OnePlus for the Chinese market. Very often, however, some of these devices arrive on the global market under the “Nord” brand. In this regard, in these days, we are talking about the possible arrival in Europe of the OnePlus Nord 3, a rebrand of the Ace 2V that OnePlus launched last March in China.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be almost a top of the range, at least judging by its hardware features. In the past few hours, the leaker Yogesh Brar has published on Twitter the alleged technical data sheet of this device which should integrate a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor supported by up to 16GB of RAM, a 6.74” curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W charging

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

display: 6.74″ 1.5K curved OLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ac

memory: up to 16GB of RAM

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP

front camera: 16MP

other: IR Transmitter, Alert Slider

operating system: Android 13 with OxygenOS 13

Battery: 5,000mAh with 150W charging

As for the photographic sector, however, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should have a main camera with 50 megapixel sensor with OIS, a secondary one with 8 megapixel sensor and ultra wide angle lens and a third one with 2 megapixel sensor, probably with macro lens. The front camera, on the other hand, it should be sa 16 megapixels.

To complete the hardware specifications there would be the inevitable side slider to quickly disable the ringtone and notifications, Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 user interface (ColorOS 13 if and when it crosses the Chinese borders), fingerprint recognition sensor in the display and IR transmitter .

WILL IT BE ONEPLUS 11T?

OnePlus 10T

As stated by Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should also arrive on the global market. Also in this case, as always, a different acronym would be foreseen. Last year, the OnePlus Ace Pro was rebranded as the OnePlus 10T in other markets. Probable therefore, that the Ace 2 Pro can come to us as OnePlus 11T.