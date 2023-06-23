Realme 11 Pro and Pro + arrive in Italy: features and PRICES

- Advertisement -

Realme 11 Pro And 11 Pro+ debut on the market Italian just over a month after the official presentation in China. Characterized by an aesthetic curated by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with the designer Matteo Menotto, both smartphones have a vegan leather back shell available in colors Sunrise Beige and Astral Black.

11 Pro and the Plus variant differ substantially in three aspects:

memory : 11 Pro is available in 8/128GB and 8/256GB versions, 11 Pro+ in 12/512GB only

speed Of recharge : same 5,000mAh battery, but realme 11 Pro supports 67W charging, 11 Pro+ supports 100W charging

: same 5,000mAh battery, but realme 11 Pro supports 67W charging, 11 Pro+ supports 100W charging compartment photographic : two rear cameras for 11 Pro, three for 11 Pro+, with differences also for the front cam front: 11 Pros: 16MP 11 Pro+: 32MP rear: 11 Pros: 108MP main + 2MP portrait 11 Pro+: 200MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro

For the rest, realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro + share the same technical data sheet. They both have displays 6.7 AMOLED inches FHD+ with refresh rate up to 120Hz, processor Size 7050 by MediaTek, 5G connectivity and battery from 5,000mAh. The operating system is Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 interface.

REALME 11 PRO 5G – DATA SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 93.65% screen-to-body, 950nit, 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming

AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 93.65% screen-to-body, 950nit, 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050 5G

MediaTek Dimension 7050 5G memory: 8GB of RAM 128/256GB internal

dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G dual mode, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G dual mode, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 audio: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, noise canceling with dual microphones

Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, noise canceling with dual microphones cameras: front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45 rear: 108MP main, 26mm eq., FOV 79.5°, f/1.75, OIS 2MP portrait, 22mm eq., FOV 88°, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, 67W charging

5,000mAh, 67W charging dimensions and weight: Sunrise Beige: 161.6×73.9×8.7mm by 191g Astral Black: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm for 185g



REALME 11 PRO+ – DATA SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 93.65% screen-to-body, 950nit, 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming

AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 93.65% screen-to-body, 950nit, 360Hz touch sampling, 5,000,000:1 contrast, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050 5G

MediaTek Dimension 7050 5G memory: 12GB of RAM 512GB internal

dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G dual mode, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G dual mode, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 audio: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, noise canceling with dual microphones

Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res, noise canceling with dual microphones cameras: front: 32MP, FOV 90°, f/2.45 rear: 200MP main Samsung Isocell HP3, 1/1.4″ sensor, 22.9mm eq., FOV 85°, f/1.69, OIS 8MP ultra wide angle, 15.9mm eq., FOV 112°, f/2.2 2MP macro 4cm, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, 100W charging

5,000mAh, 100W charging dimensions and weight: Sunrise Beige: 161.6×73.9×8.7mm by 189g Astral Black: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm for 183g



PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus are available in colors Sunrise Beige and Astral Black at Euronics, Mediaworld, Unieuro, Expert, Trony and Amazon.

realme 11 Pro 5G: 8/128GB: €379.99 8/256GB: 399.99 €369.99 introductory offer

realme 11 Pro+ 5G: 12/512GB: 519.99 €469.99 introductory offer



realme 11 Pro 5G 8+128GB Smartphone, 120Hz Curved Display, 100MP ProLight OIS Camera, 5,000mAh Massive Battery, 67W SUPERVOOC Charging, Astral Black, Italian Version

339 €

realme 11 Pro 5G 8+128GB Smartphone, 120Hz Curved Display, 100MP ProLight OIS Camera, 5,000mAh Massive Battery, 67W SUPERVOOC Charging, Sunrise Beige, UK Version

€ 339

realme 11 Pro+ 5G 12+512GB Smartphone, 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera, 120Hz Curved Display, 5,000mAh Massive Battery, 100W SUPERVOOC Charging, Astral Black, Italian Version

469 €

realme 11 Pro+ 5G 12+512GB Smartphone, 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera, 120Hz Curved Display, 5,000mAh Massive Battery, 100W SUPERVOOC Charging, Sunrise Beige, English Version

€ 469