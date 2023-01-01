Pixel 7 excellent for photos, videos and displays | Voonze analysis

- Advertisement -

A month after the test on his older brother, Voonze also analyzes the quality of the cameras supplied with Pixel 7. The smartphone plays its game within the product segment between 400 and 600 dollars, but according to the technicians in some situations both the cameras and the display border on quality in the highest ranges: “Pixel 7 performs impressively for the segment, especially in the camera and screen tests where it scored higher than some flagships in the Ultra Premium segment”.

CAMERAS

Voonze has assigned Google Pixel 7 an overall score of 140 points, thanks to excellent results for the segment. He particularly stood out for portraits, in which he emphasized good reproduction of skin tones, good contrasts, accurate autofocus and exposure, and a wide dynamic range. Also good are video thanks to the convincing stabilization.

- Advertisement -

Basically:

what goes: good product for portraits fast and accurate autofocus in photos and videos effective stabilization

what’s wrong: visible video noise in low-light contexts and in high-contrast scenes digital zoom only, a lot of detail is lost.



Overall, the Pixel 7 offers performance similar to that of the Pixel 7 Pro, except for the zoom and close-up photos, situations in which the lack of a telephoto lens and the different rendering of the wide-angle sensor are noticeable.

Google Pixel 7 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7 mm

6.3 inches – 2400x1080px Google Pixel 7 Pro 76.6 x 162.9 x 8.9 mm

6.7 inches – 3120x1440px

DISPLAY

- Advertisement -

“Excellent” for the segment as well the display which allowed Pixel 7 to grab the first position among high-end smartphones. By skipping the categories, thus looking for an absolute place for the Pixel 7, the screen delivers it to get a place in the absolute top 10 of Voonze, thanks mainly to HDR10 and the ability to faithfully reproduce colors in most well-lit environments. Readability is also good. “especially indoors and in low light”.

Pixel 7 did better than iPhone 14, which is in a higher segment by price.

Basically:

what goes: HDR10, manages brightness and contrast well accurate colors legibility

what’s wrong: the brightness boost outdoors is short-lived low brightness for non-HDR videos colors change by tilting the smartphone.



- Advertisement -

Google Pixel 7 – Unlocked Wide Angle 5G Android Smartphone with 24 Hour Battery Life, 128GB – Ice White

Amazon

648 €

Google Pixel 7 – Unlocked Wide Angle 5G Android Smartphone with 24 Hour Battery Life – 128GB – Obsidian Black

Amazon

649 € See Deal Google Pixel 7 is available online from Amazon at 643 euros. The value for money is good. There are 15 best models. To see the other 17 offers click here. (updated November 16, 2022, 7.45pm)