Official Diesel Griffed Gen 6: price, features and availability

Diesel Griffed Gen 6 it’s official: it’s a new smartwatch from the brand controlled by the Fossil group based on its Gen 6 hardware/software platform, whose main ingredients are the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus SoC and the Google Wear OS operating system. Gen 6 has been around since the summer of 2021: it launched with Wear OS 2.x and has since been updated to system version 3.0.

The Diesel Griffed branded device is available in only one variant, with round dial with a diameter of 45.5 mm; the 13.3 mm thick case is made of stainless steel and guarantees water resistance up to 3 ATM. The main smart features include GPS, Bluetooth 5 (LE), Wi-Fi, NFC with payment support (via Google Wallet), heart rate sensor with blood oxygen saturation measurement, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Griffed Gen 6 offers tracking of sleep, stress and of course a large number of sports activities. The watch is offered in different configurations: the case can be black, silver or dark gray, while for the straps there are options in stainless steel, leather, silicone and nylon. The price is 369€ for Italy: the device is already on sale on the Diesel website. There are 5€ of shipments, which can be avoided by creating an account. At the moment we have no feedback from other online and non-online retailers.