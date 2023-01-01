OnePlus Buds Pro 2, images as if they are official

- Advertisement -

The rumors about the account intensify OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the true wireless earphones with ANC that the company should present shortly. Colleagues of 91mobiles.com with the collaboration of the insider Kuba Wojciechowski have published images that should portray the final aesthetic of the next OnePlus earphones.

What is striking is first of all the olive green color which represents a novelty for the earphones at the top of the OnePlus offer. The press images highlight the presence of the wording co-created with Dynaudio inside (and also outside) the charging case, so that it is visible to whoever takes out the earphones. The collaboration with Dynaudio is not surprising: it already characterizes the Enco X2 by Oppo (here the review), and we know how close the relationship between the two brands in the BBK Electronics galaxy is.

There is an LED, probably in charge of indicating the remaining charge status of the case, and a button that should serve to recall the association mode. The earphones have a differentiated finish, matte on the top and shiny on the bottom, and a shape facing the ear canal that should increase the comfort of the fit. The fact that today’s images, minimal such as those distributed by the manufacturers themselves, have ended up being public usually indicates that the presentation is a matter of weeks away.

ONEPLUS BUDS PRO 2 – EXPECTED FEATURES

dual 11 and 6mm drivers

active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 45 dB adaptive, understands itself how much suppress

autonomy up to 6 hours with ANC up to 9 hours without ANC up to 22 hours with ANC (combined range with charging case) up to 38 hours without ANC (with charging case)

recharge: fast, up to 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes “on the plug”

wireless charging

three headset microphones

LHDC 4.0 codec for spatial audio

Google Fast Pair support

latency 69ms

IP55 certification

Bluetooth 5.2

colors: white, black, green