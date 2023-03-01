5G News
Nothing Phone (2) will use a Snapdragon 8 Series processor from Qualcomm

Android

Published on

By Abraham
Nothing Phone (1)
Even if it didn’t have its own stand, at the Mobile World Congress there was also room for Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, which took advantage of the Barcelona fair to officially start talking about its next smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2 ).

Pei’s speech was made at the Qualcomm stand, in the company of the CEO of the San Diego company, Cristiano Amon. The location was not chosen at random. The Nothing Phone (2), in fact, will integrate a high-end processor, one Snapdragon 8 series. Although no other details have been confirmed, the launch of this device could take place between July or September, exactly one year after the launch of the Nothing Phone (1).

Carl Per also added that, unlike the Phone (1), which only arrived in some European markets and India, the Phone (2) will also be sold in the United States, which will certainly require greater commitment and certification work with the operators. All things that could have an impact on the final price.

At the moment, there is no other official information on the features of the Phone (2) but we know that the strategy of Nothing is to reveal them a little at a time to build the hype. With an 8-series Snapdragon processor, of course, you expect top-of-the-line specs with at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to rumors, the Phone (2) will have a 5000mAh battery it’s a 120Hz AMOLED display., an improvement over the current model’s 4500mAh and 90Hz. No information regarding size and resolution.

Another interesting aspect will concern the design that could continue to be characterized by Customizable LEDs placed on the back which light up rhythmically when notifications and calls arrive. To find out even if the photographic sector will get an improvement with the addition of a third sensor. On the software side, however, we can expect that the Phone (2) will continue to offer a clean Android experience, very close to the stock one, with minimal customization.

