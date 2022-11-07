Honor Play 30M launches with SD 480 Plus, 5,000mAh battery and low price

In addition to confirming the launch of a flagship soon, Honor also took the opportunity to launch a basic smartphone in China.
Counting on simple construction, the new Honor Play 30M has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen that has HD+ resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. The panel even has a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.
As for the processor, the Honor Play 30M brings the Snapdragon 480 Plus, which works with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
On the back of the Honor Play 30M there is a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth effect, in addition to the LED flash.
The smartphone has a 4G connection, has a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Finally, the Honor Play 30M is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, but it has the lagged Android 11 as its operating system.
- 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- Snapdragon 480 Plus Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5 MP front camera
- 13 MP + 2 MP (depth) rear cameras
- Dual-band 4G, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connection
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging
- Android 11
Announced in black, blue and silver, the new Honor Play 30M can now be purchased in China for 1,299 yuan, around R$910 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
What do you think of Honor’s new entry-level smartphone? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.