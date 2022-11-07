Honor Play 30M launches with SD 480 Plus, 5,000mAh battery and low price

In addition to confirming the launch of a flagship soon, Honor also took the opportunity to launch a basic smartphone in China.

Counting on simple construction, the new Honor Play 30M has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen that has HD+ resolution and a rate of 60 Hz. The panel even has a drop notch to accommodate the 5 MP front camera.

As for the processor, the Honor Play 30M brings the Snapdragon 480 Plus, which works with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.