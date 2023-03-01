So you can invite a video call from WhatsApp Web

One of the most recent novelties that was added to the version of WhatsApp For devices that have the operating system of Android and iOS is the ability to generate links video calls inside of platform that can be shared with other users. This feature, as it is done in other specialized programs, will now also be available for the version of the application for pc.

The application developed by Goal and which is available for free to download from the Microsoft Store, was officially launched several months ago and since then its updates have included more and more mobile-enabled features. The link enablement for video calls arrived on devices in October of 2022 as a way of connecting more to the members of chat groups and various contacts registered as contacts.

Currently, people who already have the app installed WhatsApp for the desk of windows have available the function of making video calls from the PC and establishing connection with cell phones. According to WABetaInfo, the sending of links is already being launched and will progressively reach more devices of this version of the social network.

To access this function of the platform, users must enter the application of WhatsApp for desks and click on the calls section that appears in the form of a tab in the upper left part of the screen with the icon of a telephone. Although it has the ability to generate video calls with specific users, you cannot yet create the links that can be shared with other people.

Once inside the calls section, in addition to seeing the history of those that have already been made, including those that were missed, you can see the option to create a links pinned to the top of the list. By clicking on this feature, users will see a pop-up window in which they must select the type of call they want: they can be video or only one voice call.

The link that is shared with each person within the platform in WhatsApp allows access to a session video calls without the need to be accepted by the users within it and the special code generated is unique to make sure that no unwanted person enters them. This feature will be available in the coming days for all users who have decided to download the desktop app.

How to create a call link on Android

The creation of call links, whether of voice or of videoinside the application WhatsApp for mobile devices it is similar to the one for the desktop version: you have to enter the calls tab on the right side of the screen and then press the option “create call link”.

After deciding what kind of contact will be done, people will be able to choose if they want to copy the link to share it on other platforms, send it directly to a conversation on WhatsApp or use other social networks to send it (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Gmail, among others).

If this is sent through the application of Messenger service, An icon will appear on the chat interface to indicate that it is a WhatsApp call, and when it is pressed, the user will automatically access.

However, the call does not announce the arrival of a new member and it is also not possible to control if someone joins, since a waiting room function has not been enabled prior to entering the video call or voice call.