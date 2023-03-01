The best phones of the Mobile World Congress [2023]

- Advertisement -

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has once again brought the world’s largest mobile telephony fair to Barcelona. In this edition, after the pandemic and a somewhat watered-down last edition, the event has once again been an exciting event for technology lovers, since many of the main mobile phone manufacturers have presented their new smartphone models.

The smartphones presented at MWC 2023 by Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, Sony or Xiaomi will soon arrive in stores

Among the main manufacturers that have presented their devices are Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Nokia and Sony. The most outstanding new smartphones that have been presented at the event are detailed below, so that you do not lose detail of any of them.

-Honor Magic VS: The Magic VS is part of the folding mobile phones in book format and will be the first of this type that the brand will sell outside of China. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, its battery is 5000 mAh equipped with 66W fast charging. It has three rear cameras (54-megapixel main, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 8-megapixel telephoto) as well as another 16-megapixel front camera.

- Advertisement -

-Huawei Mate 50: The great novelty of Huawei is the Mate 50, which incorporates an eight-core Kirin 990 processor, 8 GB RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. In addition, the Mate 50 includes a 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging and 5G compatibility.

-Nokia N10: The mythical brand that indisputably reigned during the 90s of the last century and the first of this century, continues to fight with its Nokia N10 model, a device that stands out for its system of five rear cameras with a resolution of 108 megapixels each, which allows you to capture images with incredibly detailed quality. In addition, the device has a 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

- Advertisement -

-OnePlus 11 Concept: The 11 Concept does not seem destined for a forthcoming commercialization but rather to show what the future of refrigeration could mean in high-power models, in this case through “Active CryoFlux” liquid cooling, a system that would improve the performance of the time to play with titles with great graphic power but that would also optimize the ultra-fast charging process by allowing the high temperatures that the batteries reach during them to be contained.

- Advertisement -

-Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S23, a device with a curved screen with OLED technology, which allows for incredibly sharp and bright image quality. In addition, the device includes a rear camera with three lenses, which offers a resolution of 108 megapixels, and a front camera of 40 megapixels. The phone’s battery has also been improved, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and wireless charging.

-Sony Xperia 1V: Sony has shown the Xperia 1V, a device that has a Snapdragon 888 processor and 8 GB RAM. The 6.5-inch OLED display has 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making for an incredibly smooth viewing experience. In addition, the device has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

-Xiaomi Mi 12: Xiaomi has presented its flagship device is the Mi 12, which incorporates a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity. The device has a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 108-megapixel triple rear camera. The phone’s battery has also been improved, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 120W fast charging.