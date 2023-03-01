5G News
Google changes Wear OS 3 app requirements for developers

Google changes Wear OS 3 app requirements for developers

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google changes Wear OS 3 app requirements for developers
O Google made some changes to the Wear OS 3 requirements for app developers for smart watch system. At first, the company made the changes to the policies, but they will not go into effect immediately, making the current ones remain valid for now.

As for the novelties, one of the company’s requirements is that all blocks and applications for the operating system be developed with a black background. Another important detail concerns the time, which must always be indicated at the top of the home screen.


The same should be repeated on the other screens. So, apps that display this information in confirmation screens and dialog boxes will not be accepted. On the Wear OS 3 main page, however, the ongoing activity indicator must always be visible, as well as on the associated tile.

According to Google, the idea is to ensure “a consistent core experience across all apps, in line with our latest Wear OS design and development principles“. Therefore, all this is necessary for the user to have a more intuitive and pleasant use of the watch.

Developers should adhere to these changes from August 31, 2023. In addition, applications with an API level lower than 30 (android 11) will not be displayed on the Play Store. It is worth remembering that Google took advantage of the MWC to launch new features for the smartwatch system, which may even receive the Material You style color theme, according to recent news.

More like this

