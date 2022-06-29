samsung one ui 5.0, finally we talk about rollout! the rumor about the first public beta

- Advertisement -

Owners of one of the Samsung Galaxy that will receive the One UI 5.0 they do or would do well to wait for it with discreet impatience. Rumors filtering from headquarters have made it known about the new user interface that it will be one carried out in terms of speed. “The speed of the animations will improve considerably”the colleagues of sammobile.comthe same ones who would now be able to obtain preview information that answers the question of the questions, at this stage: when he’ll come?

The first beta public of One UI 5.0, the one “cleaned up” of the most important bugs of the very first beta builds, on which fans and “common” customers can get their hands in preview, about to arrive. And after a few months, traditionally in the fall, the stable version will arrive, the definitive one available to anyone.

THE TIMES FOR THE FIRST BETAS

For the final release, as mentioned, there is still a fairly long wait to be estimated, while listening to the most recent information the first beta should be pretty much around the corner. Colleagues from sammobile.com who cite sources who preferred to remain anonymous write that the first beta of One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S22 will be released in July, precisely in the third week next month.

The sources have indicated the Galaxy S22 as the first to receive it, but it is very likely that the first beta will arrive shortly after also on the folding Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The “tip” also focuses on the rollout of the stable versionthe final one, of the Android 13-based UI, which would be scheduled for October. Also in this case the indications are of a release for the Galaxy S22, but it is not crazy to assume that the two folding can reach a little distance.

If the rumors were accurate, Samsung would once again confirm its determination to insure customers a high-level service also in terms of software. The final release of One UI 4.0 came out in November, so if the October hypothesis were real this year, the times would be brought forward by a month.

