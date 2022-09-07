HomeTech NewsMobileNothing changes the specifications of the Phone (1) on the web without...

Nothing changes the specifications of the Phone (1) on the web without notice

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
nothing phone 1 1.jpg
nothing phone 1 1.jpg
- Advertisement -

ComputerBase has discovered a change in the official specifications of the screen of the nothing phone (1), which has not been communicated by the company.

At its launch, Nothing announced that its first smartphone was capable of reaching 1,200 nits, though only when displaying HDR content. In other cases, the Nothing Phone (1) peaked at 500 nits.

Now Nothing has modified the specifications of the Phone (1) on their website, reducing its maximum brightness value to 700 nits.

- Advertisement -

Web Archive keeps screenshots of the Nothing website with the original specifications of the Phone screen (1), where you can see the change.

 

Google mentions by mistake? to the Pixel 6a in a coloring book that he has sent to his Superfans

These types of changes, without notifying users or the media, do not help to generate a good brand image, since, without being a crucial element, some buyers have been able to take this information into account when deciding on a smartphone or another .

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

“Wendell and Wild”, the new Netflix animation created by the minds behind “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coraline”

During the last decades a classic to see in the season of Halloween either...
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: How and when to follow the event online

Samsung is about to unveil its next generation of foldables, headphones, and smartwatches. The...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.