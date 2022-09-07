Nothing changes the specifications of the Phone (1) on the web without notice

- Advertisement -

ComputerBase has discovered a change in the official specifications of the screen of the (1), which has not been communicated by the company.

At its launch, Nothing announced that its first smartphone was capable of reaching 1,200 nits, though only when displaying HDR content. In other cases, the Nothing Phone (1) peaked at 500 nits.

Now Nothing has modified the specifications of the Phone (1) on their website, reducing its maximum brightness value to 700 nits.

- Advertisement -

Web Archive keeps screenshots of the Nothing website with the original specifications of the Phone screen (1), where you can see the change.

Now Before

These types of , without notifying users or the media, do not help to generate a good brand image, since, without being a crucial element, some buyers have been able to take this information into account when deciding on a smartphone or another .

- Advertisement -



