Redmi 11 Prime 4G has specifications revealed and gets a release date

In a post shared this Friday (2), Redmi confirmed that it should launch another smartphone at the event where it will present the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. We are talking about the 4G version of the device.
According to the manufacturer, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G should focus on conquering the consumer for the good cost-benefit, and its processor will be the MediaTek Helio G99.
In addition, the smartphone has a textured back and will be sold in black, green and purple. You can check out a teaser below:
The Redmi 11 Prime 4G should also have a fingerprint reader on the side and an IPS LCD display with a drop notch and a rate of 90 Hz. If you’ve been following the tech market for a few days, you’ve already noticed that Redmi’s new smartphone is apparently the renamed POCO M5.
Therefore, we should expect it to also have a 50 MP main camera and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect.
The 5,000 mAh battery completes the set with support for up to 33W fast charging, and there is still Android 12 running under the MIUI.
For now, despite being listed on Amazon Indian, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G still does not have an official price. Anyway, this detail will be revealed next Tuesday (6).
