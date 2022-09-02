Redmi 11 Prime 4G has specifications revealed and gets a release date

In a post shared this Friday (2), confirmed that it should launch another smartphone at the event where it will present the Redmi 11 5G. We are talking about the 4G version of the device.

According to the manufacturer, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G should focus on conquering the consumer for the good cost-benefit, and its processor will be the MediaTek Helio G99.

In addition, the smartphone has a textured back and will be sold in black, green and purple. You can check out a teaser below: