Realme C33 gets official release date and has confirmed specifications

Update (09/03/22) – JB

In an post shared this weekend, the launch of another smartphone at its big event that will be held on the 6th of September. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the new realme C33 will be announced alongside the Buds Air 3S headphones and the Watch 3 Pro watch, and all products have already won an official page at retailer Flipkart. In addition to confirming the launch day of the device, realme also confirmed the final design of the C33, which will be sold in blue, gold and black.

Now, when it comes to specifications, the realme C33 looks a lot like the realme 9i 5G, since its main camera is 50 MP and is accompanied by a 2 MP depth or macro lens. To ensure good autonomy, there is still a 5,000 mAh battery with improved economy mode and some fast charging technology. For now, the C33’s processor remains a secret, but most likely it will be some MediaTek. It is worth remembering that previous leaks revealed that this smartphone will be sold with models that have 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and storage options that go up to 128 GB.

Update (8/16/2022) – HA

Realme C33 appears in new certifications after having variants and colors revealed

- Advertisement - After having its first rumors released last week, now the realme C33 has regained attention for appearing in the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, in free translation) certification, suggesting that the affordable device will have a launch in Thailand. There are still few details from that listing. We can identify the device by its model number RMX3624, and in addition, we know that it must be restricted to 4G connectivity. From there, it was possible to verify that, in addition, it is also already present in the bases of the FCC, EEC and BIS — each one with its little piece of information.

From there, it is known that the cell phone, a kind of successor to the realme C31 launched in March, will also come with Android 11, and that its Wi-Fi will only work on a single band (2.4 GHz). It will also work with a 5,000mAh battery and, in some markets, it may have NFC approach technology. - Advertisement - The handset will be available in three color options in India. These shades will officially be called Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue and Night Sea. It will also be available in three variants: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, 4 GB + 64 GB and 4 GB + 128 GB. The expected price for the simplest variant is between 9,500 and 10,500 rupees, something between R$616 and R$680 in direct conversion.

As we are talking about a smartphone that can have a very basic version by today's standards, it will also have a MicroSD card slot to compensate for the memory of only 32 GB, for example. Also, chances are that the cheap guy has a basic MediaTek platform. The main rear camera can have a resolution of 13 MP and be accompanied by a macro lens and depth of more than 2 MP. Finally, the expected battery has 5,000 mAh and supports 10W charging.

Original text (8/8/2022)

Realme C33 emerges in leak with storage options, prices and colors

realme should expand its lineup of basic smartphones soon. That’s because the realme C33 has just been discovered by Indian leakers and everything indicates that it is in the final stages of development. According to the well-known Sudhanshu Ambhore, the C33 should be sold in three versions of RAM and internal storage. 3GB + 32GB

4GB + 64GB

