Is Social Media Ruining Our Photography?

The ways we present our photographs to the world have significantly changed over the last decade, with platforms like Instagram becoming the primary destinations for a ton of photographers. They bring pitfalls with them, however, and they could be seriously damaging our creative work. This excellent video essay discusses the issues we should be aware of.

Coming to you from Matt Day, this insightful video essay discusses how social media can be negatively influencing our work. The major difference in showcasing our portfolios on social media over a website or in prints is that platforms like Instagram give us feedback from our followers in the form of likes or other similar functions. This can encourage a bit of a vicious circle that chokes our creativity: we unconsciously skew our work to the trends that garner the most approval in the form of likes, we get those little dopamine hits, and we continue to create more work that panders to them. This is partially why we see such a huge amount of very similar images. It is well worth taking the time to consider if you are falling prey to this. Check out the video above for the full rundown from Day.