Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: The back of the new folding is seen ahead of time

- Advertisement -

Tomorrow, August 11, xiaomi-presents-its-cyberone-humanoid-robot-on-stage/">Xiaomi will hold a big launch event in China, where it will present its new foldable smartphone: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2. Now, a poster published on Weibo reveals the design of the phone’s back and, at the same time, a source has shared the main specifications of the device. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 poster reveals that it will have a different rear design than its predecessor. The device has a horizontal camera setup, housing a Leica-optimized triple camera and an LED flash. The right edge of the device appears to be equipped with a volume controller and power button embedded with a fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2: Leaked Specifications

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is expected to feature a 6.56″ Samsung E5 AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, it will have a foldable 8.02″ Eco2 OLED panel that will offer 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) and under-display camera. Its rear camera setup will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The device will come with the Android 12 operating system under MIUI 13. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will have a 4,500 mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. It is not clear if the device will support wireless charging. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will be the brains of the foldable phone. Previously, the device has been spotted on TENAA in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variants. The MIX Fold 2 will be 5.4mm thick when unfolded. When folded, it will measure 11.2mm. The device will weigh around 262 grams.