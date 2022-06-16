Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass merge into Samsung Wallet

Concretizing an announcement made in February, Samsung made effective the merger of its Samsung Pay applications with Samsung Pass, to give rise to Samsung Wallet.

The new application, whose name coincides with the one that Pay was known in its beginnings, allows you to store and access digital identifications, payment and loyalty cards, keys and more.

Samsung Wallet, the new tool to manage cards and digital keys

Earlier this year, with the introduction of a new generation of Galaxy devices, Samsung announced the merger of its Pay and Pass apps on a new platform, without providing too many details at the time.

Today the ad It is now official, with the launch of Samsung Wallet in an initial deployment limited to six countries: Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally secure environment to store digital keys, cards and more”said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”he added.

In addition to managing credit and debit cards, along with allowing the use of the mobile as a means of payment, Samsung Wallet also allows you to store loyalty and membership cards. Official IDs, such as driver’s licenses and student IDs, will be supported later this year.

As for password management, the dynamics will not vary with respect to the experience of using Samsung Pass. Now Wallet will serve to store passwords securely and easily log in to apps and web portals.

Along with the well-known functions of a “digital wallet” and a password manager, Samsung Wallet takes advantage of the benefits of the Galaxy ecosystem by integrating with Samsung Blockchain Wallet, to also easily monitor cryptocurrency values, and with SmartThings, to unlock device doors. supported, such as certain car models made by Hyundai, Kia, Audi, BMW, Porsche or Ford.

At the security level, Samsung Wallet has the protection of Samsung Knox, a mechanism that protects certain confidential elements stored in an isolated environment, a measure that not only establishes a safeguard against digital piracy, but also against possible physical interventions.

This new experience can now be used from any Galaxy smartphone previously compatible with Samsung Pay, which has Android 9 Pie or later versions.

To access this new application, simply follow the update instructions that appear within Samsung Pay or Pass, on compatible devices, starting today.