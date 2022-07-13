Nokia launches three new mobile phones and a tablet: the brilliant 5710 with integrated headsets

- Advertisement -

“An alternative to those seeking to escape the weariness of technology and the culture of the always on”. This is how Nokia introduces three new feature phone, a $ 1 billion sector in 2022 that – company data – sees it as the market leader. To immediately catch the attention is Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a reinterpretation of the XpressMusic of the past in which “Revolutionary Audio Meets 21st Century Innovation”.

NOKIA 5710 XPRESSAUDIO

NOKIA 8210 4G

NOKIA 2660 FLIP

NOKIA T10 (TABLET)

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES IN ITALY

Nokia therefore has no intention of giving up a step on the front of traditional mobile phones, a market where it has the undoubted advantage of being able to reinterpret in a modern key the successes of the past that have made it famous and have a name that is still attractive, waiting that the time is ripe also for a top-of-the-range smartphone, a competition from which the company has for the moment called itself out.

NOKIA 5710 XPRESSAUDIO WITH INTEGRATED WIRELESS EARPHONES

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio conceptually binds to the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic of 2007. The interpretation, 15 years later, is of a mobile phone with integrated wireless earphones while maintaining the physical buttons for controlling the tracks being played that distinguished the 5310 from its competitors at the time. . The housing for the headphones is on the back, hidden by a sliding mechanism: they are stored and they are recharged, as would happen with the charging case we are now used to. Alternatively there are two system speakers to listen to music in company.

Of course you have to find gods MP3 audio filesbecause from Nokia’s words it does not seem, despite 4G connectivity with VoLTE, that there is a way to access music streams modern. Alternatively there is the wireless FM radio. For the rest, Nokia 5710 XpressMusic has a 1,450 mAh battery, few by current standards, many for an “old school” mobile phone: the company promises hours of talk time and playback, and “weeks on standby”.

NOKIA 8210 4G, THE FASHIONABLE ‘KIND’

Nokia 8210 4G is “the minimalist fashion accessory par excellence this autumn “, according to the company. After all, it collects the spiritual legacy of the 8210 that was launched in Nokia’s golden age at the 1999 Paris Fashion Week, and for this reason the new 8210 4G also focuses heavily on design. And if on smartphones designers try to minimize the bezels around the display, on a mobile phone like Nokia 8210 4G the frames they are not unsightly but on the contrary they become a distinctive feature.

“The new display bezel adds a fresh touch to the instantly recognizable Nokia 8210 look, thanks to modern day function keys and an elegant island keypad with separate buttons and an intuitive interface”. Nokia 8210 4G can also count on one camera – we don’t have data on resolution, but basically: what does it matter? -, on the memory expansion via microSD so as to have enough space for music in MP3 format, on the wireless FM radio and cable and the never forgotten games of the Nokia of yesteryear, like the famous one Snake.

NOKIA 2660 FLIP, THE FRIEND OF HEARING AIDS

The third mobile phone made official by Nokia is 2660 Flip, which to a later public offering the concreteness of a mobile phone that with its clamshell form factor focuses on accessibility, autonomy and durability. It has a 2.8 inch display with a large interface: together they allow “not to waste time deciphering what appears on the screen, while the convenient front display allows you to easily recognize incoming calls”.

Then there are the large keys that take advantage of the larger surface available on a flip phone, the Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC) and an emergency button. “Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages”says Adam Ferguson of HMD Global.

NOKIA T10, TABLET WITH THREE YEARS OF MONTHLY PATCHES

The only mainstream concession from Nokia’s announcement is the T10a tablet that is aimed at families looking for a tool reliable and economical with Unisoc T606 chip, not a “monster” of power, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable via microSD. For Nokia T10 in fact the promise is of two Android updates (arrives with Android 12) and above all three years of security patches monthly , “twice as much as the competition “says the company.

It owns a 8-inch display with HD resolution, two cameras (one front, the other rear), stereo speakers and Google Kids Space, that is, a library of content perfect for the little ones, including apps, games, books and videos that they can use to explore, learn and discover. Kids Space brings with it the Family Link app from Google, which allows you to guide the children’s experience by managing content, setting time limits for use and more.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY ITALY

Here you are prices and availability for the Italian market of the news announced by Nokia.

Nokia T10 will be available from the end of July in blue in the versions: 3 + 32 GB Wi-Fi only from 169 euros 4 + 64 Wi-Fi + LTE from 189.99 euros Nokia Flip Cover in blue for 34.99 euros

will be available from the end of July in blue in the versions: Nokia 8210 4G will be available from the end of July in blue, red or sand for 79.99 euros

will be available from the end of July in blue, red or sand for 79.99 euros Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will be available from the end of July in the color combinations white + red or black + red for 89.99 euros

will be available from the end of July in the color combinations white + red or black + red for 89.99 euros Nokia 2660 Flip it will be available from the end of July in blue, black or red for 79.99 euros Nokia charging base for 19.99 euros bundle 2660 Flip + charging base at 89.99 euros.

it will be available from the end of July in blue, black or red for 79.99 euros