WhatsApp will stop working on mobile phones with iOS 10 and 11

The instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, plans to withdraw support for devices with iOS 10 and 11 operating systems. iPhone users with these versions of iOS have received a notification urging them to update their devices and install the latest version of Apple’s operating system on them.

Owners of iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from October 24

They will have to do it before October 24, because at that time WhatsApp is expected to stop working on iOS 10 and 11 mobile phones. In its official help center, the company recommends its iPhone users to install iOS 12 on your devices.

With this movement of WhatsApp, users who have an iPhone 5, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s will be able to continue using the app. However, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c owners will need to switch devices if they want to continue using the instant messaging app. These phones have been on the market for more than a decade, and presumably there are few users left with iPhone 5 or iPhone 5c.

In its successive updates, WhatsApp is stopping working on certain mobile phones that are outdated. Last November, the app was no longer available for those devices that did not have version 4.0.3 of Android. In the case of iPhones, all phones that did not have iOS 9 or later version installed were left without service.

This decision is due to the fact that, with its regular updates and new tools, WhatsApp needs updated mobiles to work. For this reason, the company chooses to close the accounts hosted on those phones that cannot support the installation of these new features.

By making this decision, WhatsApp leaves no alternative to owners of affected phones. In other words, your only way to continue using the app as of October 24 will be by getting a new phone that meets the requirements.

