Realme GT2 Explorer Master official in China: elegant and very powerful

Realme GT2 Explorer Master is official in China: it is the first device of the brand with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, the mid-career refresh that decrees the change of foundry from Samsung to TSMC. The smartphone sports a very particular and refined design, developed in collaboration with fashion designer Jae-Jung. The design, specifically, is called “Travel Trunk”: the body is made of metal while the rear surface is covered with eco-leather. There are also two more traditional variants: white and black.

Despite the elegant style, the smartphone winks at gaming enthusiasts. To begin with, there are two on one of the long edges dorsal keys, even if they are not mechanical (they are activated by touch); moreover, inside there is a double vapor chamber that should be able to keep the hot spirits of the CPU and GPU at bay in situations of greater stress.

Realme, among other things, said it has developed a custom chip for managing the display, called X7, which optimizes consumption and performance. Another “custom” aspect is the battery which includes GaN particles that, the company promises, will guarantee one double longevity compared to traditional ones. According to official estimates, 1,600 charge cycles will be needed to reduce the capacity to 80%.

REALME GT2 MASTER: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Below is the technical sheet:

, FHD + 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, custom X7 chip. Side and top edges: 1.48mm, bottom: 2.37mm. Integrated optical fingerprint scanner. Central hole for the front camera. SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Memory technologies: UFS 3.1 for storage, LPDDR5x for RAM

Memory cuts: 8 + 128 GB 8 + 256 GB 12 + 256 GB

Cameras: Rear main: 50 MP, Sony IMX766 Rear ultra-wide angle: 50 MP, 150 ° field Rear macro: 2 MP Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Fast charging: 100 W, from 0 to 100% in 25 minutes

from 0 to 100% in 25 minutes Operating system: Android 12 custom Realme UI 3.0

The smartphone is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. Prices start at 3,499 renminbi, at an exchange rate of € 516.90, and reach 3,999 renminbi, or € 590. Pre-orders are already open, deliveries will start on July 19th.