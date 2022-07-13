HomeMobileAndroidRealme GT2 Explorer Master official in China: elegant and very powerful

Realme GT2 Explorer Master official in China: elegant and very powerful

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1048718.jpeg
1048718.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Realme GT2 Explorer Master is official in China: it is the first device of the brand with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip, the mid-career refresh that decrees the change of foundry from Samsung to TSMC. The smartphone sports a very particular and refined design, developed in collaboration with fashion designer Jae-Jung. The design, specifically, is called “Travel Trunk”: the body is made of metal while the rear surface is covered with eco-leather. There are also two more traditional variants: white and black.

Despite the elegant style, the smartphone winks at gaming enthusiasts. To begin with, there are two on one of the long edges dorsal keys, even if they are not mechanical (they are activated by touch); moreover, inside there is a double vapor chamber that should be able to keep the hot spirits of the CPU and GPU at bay in situations of greater stress.

Realme, among other things, said it has developed a custom chip for managing the display, called X7, which optimizes consumption and performance. Another “custom” aspect is the battery which includes GaN particles that, the company promises, will guarantee one double longevity compared to traditional ones. According to official estimates, 1,600 charge cycles will be needed to reduce the capacity to 80%.

[mb_related_posts1]

REALME GT2 MASTER: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Below is the technical sheet:

YouTube Music helps you find those songs that you would like to hear again

  • 6.7 “display, AMOLED, FHD + 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, custom X7 chip. Side and top edges: 1.48mm, bottom: 2.37mm. Integrated optical fingerprint scanner. Central hole for the front camera.
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Memory technologies: UFS 3.1 for storage, LPDDR5x for RAM
  • Memory cuts:
    • 8 + 128 GB
    • 8 + 256 GB
    • 12 + 256 GB
  • Cameras:
    • Rear main: 50 MP, Sony IMX766
    • Rear ultra-wide angle: 50 MP, 150 ° field
    • Rear macro: 2 MP
    • Front: 16 MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Fast charging: 100 W, from 0 to 100% in 25 minutes
  • Operating system: Android 12 custom Realme UI 3.0

The smartphone is expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. Prices start at 3,499 renminbi, at an exchange rate of € 516.90, and reach 3,999 renminbi, or € 590. Pre-orders are already open, deliveries will start on July 19th.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Nothing Phone (1) in the final stages: unlock, reload and “zoom” on philosophy

That Nothing you focus a lot on the communicative level by bringing up as...
Android

ROG Phone 6 disassembled: atypical construction to optimize temperatures

Also thanks to the YouTube channel in Chinese WekiHome, which we told you about...
How to?

Wolfram Alpha now explains math in Spanish

If you go to school, you surely have your online toolkit that helps you...
Tech News

NASA contemplates the possibility of using swimming robots to explore oceans outside of Earth

News recently broke that NASA has provided funding of 600 thousand Dollars to launch...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...
Health

What are the symptoms (and what are not) of the monkeypox virus and how to recognize them

Cases continue to be added to the monkeypox outbreaks, both in number...

© 2021 voonze.com.