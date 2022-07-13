BlackRock’s climate resilience faces a political test

BlackRock tells companies to prepare for climate change. The $10 trillion asset manager would have to apply the tale. If the political winds in the US turn, as seems increasingly likely, it is BlackRock boss Larry Fink who could be about to get burned.

Global warming has become a more partisan issue since 2020, when the Democratic-leaning Fink warned executives about an upcoming reallocation of capital based on climate risk. Republicans, from Sen. Ted Cruz to Rep. Patrick McHenry, have lashed out at woke financial firms. The match [Demócrata] he can’t do much while he’s in the minority in Congress. But the November elections, in which hundreds of seats are at stake, could turn a nuisance into a real threat.

There are already bills in the works. One would require investment advisers to prioritize financial returns over environmental objectives. Another would require asset managers to vote at company meetings only on the instructions of their investors, rather than following their own principles, something BlackRock has given its green light to but is gradually implementing. In addition to legislation, Republican-led committees could issue subpoenas and summon executives, Fink included, to grueling public hearings. BlackRock’s enemies don’t just reside in Washington. Some states are becoming more demanding with the companies that manage their pension funds. In Texas, a new law prohibits state investment in companies that boycott fossil fuel companies. BlackRock, whose clients include the $200 billion Texas teachers’ retirement system, is pushing to convince the Lone Star state that they don’t follow that policy, according to Reuters.

It is true that BlackRock is so big that even Texas represents a small part of the total. Fink’s company posted a 6% annual increase in client assets in the first quarter of 2022, which equates to more than $500 billion. But nearly 20 states have laws or are considering plans to limit business with companies seen as having social agendas, according to Reuters data. Florida, with a $200 billion state pension fund, also has BlackRock in its sights, at least indirectly, through a campaign by Governor Ron DeSantis against woke corporations.

Fink tries to appear moderate, admitting that traditional energy sources are still necessary and pledging to reject proposals from shareholders who micromanage the companies. However, he treads a fine line, as the company risks igniting criticism from across the aisle. BlackRock’s sheer size makes his views too big to ignore, and that’s now a risk as well as an advantage.