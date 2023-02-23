5G News
Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution – twitchy.com

Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution – twitchy.com

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
lizcheney ap.jpg
lizcheney ap.jpg
Awww, it’s been quite some time since we last heard from Liz Cheney. Guess losing her election in Wyoming by nearly 40 POINTS (one of the worst in modern history) had to take a lot out of her but lucky us, she decided to crawl back out from under her rock and lecture Marjorie Taylor Greene about the Constitution.

Now, whether or not you agree with MTG on national divorce … this from Liz is pretty damn condescending.

And we’re pretty sure she’s wrong.

Now, we’re certainly not Constitutional experts but …

Right? Seems fairly contrary to what they just went through to gain their independence.

Well, there it is.

Thanks ‘Seb’ for being smarter than us.

Yeah, honey.

Psh. The Cheneys made plenty being ‘public servants’, pretty sure they’ll never have to worry about any sort of unemployment line.

Oops.

Tough crowd, Liz.

Psh, she’s probably already back in Virginia anyway.

You know, her HOME.

***

Microsoft

Microsoft announces launch of Xbox games on NVIDIA GeForce Now

Seeking regulatory approval for its merger with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft this week announced a...
Latest news

G20: IMF, World Bank to convene global debt roundtable in Bengaluru

...

