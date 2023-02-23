Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution – twitchy.com

Awww, it’s been quite some time since we last heard from Liz Cheney. Guess losing her election in Wyoming by nearly 40 POINTS (one of the worst in modern history) had to take a lot out of her but lucky us, she decided to crawl back out from under her rock and lecture Marjorie Taylor Greene about the Constitution.

Now, whether or not you agree with MTG on national divorce … this from Liz is pretty damn condescending.

And we’re pretty sure she’s wrong.

Let’s review some of the governing principles of America, @mtgreenee: Our country is governed by the Constitution. You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

Secession is unconstitutional. No member of Congress should advocate secession, Marjorie. https://t.co/XE3cQXYrnl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 20, 2023

Now, we’re certainly not Constitutional experts but …

Where does the Constitution forbid secession? Seems weird the Founders would do so since secession is how the colonies broke free from King George III — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2023

Right? Seems fairly contrary to what they just went through to gain their independence.

“Secession is unconstitutional.” No, it is not. Unilateral secession is unconstitutional (Texas v. White, 1869). However, with the consent of all states, a secession can very well be constitutional. But this might be too much for you to understand, Lizzy. — Seb – BADG3RMAN (@BADG3RMANTV) February 21, 2023

Well, there it is.

Thanks ‘Seb’ for being smarter than us.

“You swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution.” So did you, and then the first thing you did was betray a duly-elected president because the Democrats paid you better. Never think you can lecture us, honey. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 21, 2023

Yeah, honey.

You and your family are warmongers. Go hit the unemployment line! — Island Boi Brüce (Pu/to) (@Fishing_Huuker) February 21, 2023

Psh. The Cheneys made plenty being ‘public servants’, pretty sure they’ll never have to worry about any sort of unemployment line.

I Challenge ANYONE To Point To The Part Of The Constitution That Prevents States From Leaving The Union. — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) February 21, 2023

Everyone forgets about West Virginia succeeding from Virginia at the height of the Civil War, which Lincoln allowed and obviously believed in. — Shari – 1984 (@jdhlsc169) February 21, 2023

Oops.

Let’s be fair here. Secession isn’t unconstitutional, it’s merely infeasible, unacceptable, and a pathetic way for a legislator to spend her time. The issue was resolved almost 160 years ago. — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) February 21, 2023

Self-government is a founding principle of America, which is why Thomas Jefferson believed in the right of secession. He’s no Liz Cheney, though, I admit — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) February 21, 2023

Cite the law or precedent that says secession is unconstitutional. The Constitution itself is silent on the matter, which means we defer to the 10th Amendment… or you may bring up Texas v. White, which says secession is possible “through consent of the states.” Class dismissed. — Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) February 21, 2023

Liz Cheney is corrupt Deep State. And yet she’s complaining about someone else “breaking the rules.” It’s laughable.

You were fired, Liz. Go away. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) February 21, 2023

You completely ignored your oath when you purposefully helped imprison people for crimes they didn’t commit-by doing so you helped our enemies.

Read the constitution-The #2A should be one you read again and again traitor — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 21, 2023

Tough crowd, Liz.

Afraid you’ll get kicked out of Wyoming? — Dr. Ole (@RogueOle) February 20, 2023

Psh, she’s probably already back in Virginia anyway.

You know, her HOME.

***

