Valve bans over 40,000 Dota 2 cheaters after cheating them in-game

A valve announced this week that it has issued a new wave of bans on the MOBA Dota 2 that affected more than 40,000 accounts. All banned players used prohibited software that delivered undue advantages during matches. According to the developer, a special in-game piece was added and only players with prohibited software could access that part of the code. From that sample that users were banned from Dota 2 for using cheats.





The company highlighted that the bans were decided by analyzing which Dota 2 players had accessed the prepared "trap". This gave enough security to the department responsible for this sector to ban caught users. The developer also stated that it preferred to disclose the methods used recently as a way of "setting a visible example", which makes it clear what its position is on the subject and, therefore, encourage players to stop this practice.