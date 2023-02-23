Valve bans over 40,000 Dota 2 cheaters after cheating them in-game

A valve announced this week that it has issued a new wave of bans on the MOBA Dota 2 that affected more than 40,000 accounts. All banned players used prohibited software that delivered undue advantages during matches.
According to the developer, a special in-game piece was added and only players with prohibited software could access that part of the code. From that sample that users were banned from Dota 2 for using cheats.
The company highlighted that the bans were decided by analyzing which Dota 2 players had accessed the prepared “trap”. This gave enough security to the department responsible for this sector to ban caught users.
The developer also stated that it preferred to disclose the methods used recently as a way of “setting a visible example”, which makes it clear what its position is on the subject and, therefore, encourage players to stop this practice.
The company also stressed that the punishments will be much more severe against professional players. Anyone caught using illegal tools within the game will be permanently banned from participating in any competition organized by Valve.
In addition, Valve stated that the battle against cheaters within Dota 2 is permanent and assured that it will continue to fight to protect the game. Finally, the developer thanked those who helped identify strange player behavior.
