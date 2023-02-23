Politics Podcast: American Opinion Of China Has Plummeted

The U.S. shot down at least three unidentified flying objects over the weekend. We’re still waiting to find out what the deal is, but this focus on slow moving objects in U.S. airspace was kicked off by a Chinese spy balloon that the U.S. shot down earlier this month. Tensions between the U.S. and China have grown in recent years and, in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks at changing public opinion of China and how it could shape American politics.

They also ask whether the Republican Party can coalesce around an alternative to former President Donald Trump and whether President Biden’s recent dismissal of the polls is a “good or bad use of polling.”

