“iPhone SE 4” allegedly with Face ID

According to a leaker, Apple wants to revive the design of the 2018 XR in its next entry-level . It would come with a notch and a larger display.

The look of the iPhone SE has always been special: With its entry-level smartphone, Apple always combines a design from older models with an updated interior. The current iPhone SE 3 from spring 2022 comes with the case of the iPhone 8 (actually iPhone 7), although Apple has given it a current A15 SoC, which is also in the iPhone 13.

The manufacturer only uses the fingerprint sensor Touch ID instead of Face ID. The question is if and when the iPhone manufacturer will adapt this design. A leaker now believes that this could happen as early as next year.

Reached into the Face ID kit

However, the revised look should not be completely up-to-date. Nevertheless, Apple wants the SE – then in the fourth generation – loud Information provided by Jon Prosser into the Face ID world. Instead of the iPhone 7, Apple wants to derive the device from the iPhone XR. Although this model was released in 2018, it still has a TrueDepth front module with face recognition and the (still) current design language of the group with a full-surface display including a camera notch (“notch”).

Prosser, who spoke on the Geared Up podcast, went on to say that Apple also wants to bring the XR’s larger display (6.1 instead of 4.7 inches) into the “SE 4”. At the same time, a larger battery fits into the case. The screen will be LCD, as was the case with the 2018 XR; OLED technology is reserved for the more expensive models.

Camera and possible announcement

According to Prosser, however, little new can be expected from the camera. Both iPhone SE 3 and iPhone XR come with 12 megapixels on the back (f/1.8) and a 7 megapixel front camera (f/2.2). It is possible that Apple will improve the technology here, such as the camera’s popular night mode, which also has a lot to do with software.

It remains unclear when the fourth iPhone SE could appear. It would be conceivable as early as spring 2023, although Apple tends to take more time between generations with the SE – there were two years between SE 2 and 3. However, the sales figures for the SE 3 are said to be rather meager, which could motivate Apple to add more. Prosser’s accuracy is relatively good – but the leaker had already been wrong and predicted an Apple Watch with a new design, which didn’t come.

