Modern C++ Design Patterns: The Heise Webinar

On January 10th, participants will learn the most important C++ . The entire webinar series is available inexpensively with a voonze Academy subscription.

C++ is one of the most important programming languages ​​of our time and design patterns are ubiquitous in C++ programming. The standard library of the programming language also consistently uses its strengths. The webinar on January 10th introduces participants to the most important design patterns and provides an understanding of the philosophy of modern C++ programming.

In the half-day webinar, C++ expert Klaus Iglberger explains the path from the classic Visitor design pattern to the modern implementation with std::variant and from the design patterns Strategy and Command to the modern C++ implementation with std::function. Participants also get to know the Curiously Recurring Template Pattern (CRTP), as well as Expression Templates and Lazy Evaluation.

C++ in practice: The webinar series from Heise

Over a period of five months, in one webinar per month, trainer and consultant Klaus Iglberger conveys everything you need to know to improve your own C++ skills in the webinar series “C++ in Practice”, always close to the real practice of a developer bring the language up to date. The appointments:

September 20: Special Member Functions

October 4th: Good class design

November 15: Move Semantics

December 5: Value Semantics and Type Erasure

January 10: Modern C++ Design Patterns

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros (all prices include VAT). If you want to book all five appointments at once, you can save a lot with an annual subscription to the voonze Academy for €495 compared to individual sales and also get access to over 80 online courses and over 100 online training sessions per year.

All participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and interaction, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all the notes and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. Subsequent access to the videos and exercise materials is included.

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the newsletter.