Apple smartphones surpass Android smartphones in the US, it’s the first time!

has taken home a historic achievement in the United States, and while it did it by playing at home that doesn’t make the news any less impressive. Now the of the bitten apple have surpassed the ones, representing over half of those used in the United States. According to data shared by Counterpoint Researchthe milestone comes for the time since the launch of the first iPhone, in 2007, and was surpassed in the previous quarter, ie the one ended in June.

An important result if we think that currently in the United States there are about 150 devices of different brands that use Google’s Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo at the top and followed by the other manufacturers.

“Operating systems are like religions, never significant changes. But for the past four years the flow has been steadily from Android to iOS “said Counterpoint’s director of research, Jeff Fieldhack. “This is a great milestone that we could see replicated in other rich countries around the world.”.

The numbers are based on the smartphones in use regardless of the year of releasethat is what are defined as the “active installed base”, which Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief finance, has nicknamed “The engine for our company” in an earnings call from last July. Compared to smartphone shipments, this is a broader and more significant category, which fluctuates from quarter to quarter also based on the used market. The active installed base, therefore, takes into account the millions of people introduced to the Apple ecosystem in all its forms, both new and long-standing.

Android smartphones hit markets a year later than the first iPhone, in 2008, and surpassed iOS’s active installed base in 2010, according to data from NPD Group. In the first 3 years of business in the mobile segment, Apple never had a market share close to 50%, as sales were still dominated by sacred monsters such as Nokia and Motorola as well as Windows and BlackBerry.