Little M5 and official M5s on September 5: rumors before launch

A is preparing to renew its range of smartphones with a double of models, M5 and M5S. The news was ly confirmed by the company with an announcement that makes an appointment at 5 September next. ‘presentation event is set for 2.00 pm and it was also advertised by the Italian division of Poco, confirming that these are products intended for marketing also in our market.

WHAT WE KNOW

So far the official data, but in the meantime a number of have accumulated rumors about the technical characteristics of the two mid-range. The partial identikit can be summarized as follows at the moment:

Little M5 : SoC MediaTek Helio G99 6.58 FHD + LCD display memory configurations: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging side fingerprint sensor Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 price for the Indian market 15,000 rupees (about 190 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes)

:

Little M5s : something even more concrete is known about this model since it has already been the protagonist of a unboxing video from the Indian market (top video). Taking into account the aesthetics and the confirmations on the characteristics, it seems to be the Redmi Note 10s (on the market from 2021) in a little rebranded version (but for the final confirmation we will have to wait for the complete technical data sheet). Features confirmed in the video: SoC Mediatek Helio G95 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED display 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage quad rear camera: 64MP main, ultra wide angle lens and macro lens 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

