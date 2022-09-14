iPhone 15: The first rumors about the next iPhone are already here

- Advertisement -

Apple will further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro iphone-14-according-to-an-analyst-this-is-how-pre-orders-work/">iPhone models when it launches the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next year, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a series of tweets claims that further differentiation of the iPhone family will increase sales of the “Pro” models.

To do this, Kuo states that “Apple will also begin to create a differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro”using a “Accurate product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market.”

This differentiation would presumably occur giving individual devices in the iPhone 15 lineup different features, providing more reasons to sell next year’s more expensive iPhone models.

Currently, the only differentiating features between the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are screen size and battery life.

It’s not yet clear how capabilities might differ across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, as some features, like the dynamic island, are expected to roll out to the entire family of devices, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the only model to incorporate a periscope telephoto camera system.

It is believed that one of the reasons Apple can do this, “even though hardware innovation has become more challenging and the market has matured” is because the “Android market is not yet a threat to Apple in the high-end market” due to the value of the brand and the advantages of the Apple ecosystem.

Kuo added that Qualcomm’s transfer of high-end chips for Samsung’s Android devices to TSMC, Apple’s chip supplier, as well as an aggressive push toward foldable phones, could help Android regain ground in the coming years. .