watchOS 9: Apple kills some complications

After installing the new Watch operating system, the clock may look different. For some reason, Apple has removed .

Users who updated to 9 on Monday evening may be in for a surprise: Many of the complications they had previously set up on watchOS 8 were gone, and the selected watch face may not be recognizable. The reason: watchOS 9 clears up a number of previously existing – and also popular – complications. These have been deleted without replacement and are replaced by other variants that may be difficult to read.

App manufacturers have also cleaned up

Users who use the popular “Modular” watch face are often affected. It presents many complications in a simple way at a glance, in addition to that there is a simple clock display. If you previously activated a simple text display of the activity rings in the middle, this is replaced by a different version after the upgrade to watchOS 9. This shows the activity rings in the form of a graph – including a comparatively small representation of the activity in text form. The old variant was deleted by Apple without replacement. Also gone is the simple textual temperature display, replaced by a circle with the day’s predicted temperature range.

In addition to the changes at Apple itself, app developers also used the new watchOS to tweak their complications – apparently to better fit into the new look. Among them are popular apps like heartwatch or Fantastical, who have replaced their simple textual complication with a circular variant with more details. It’s no longer minimalist.

Users can’t do anything

If you don’t like the new look or the deleted complications, you can’t do anything at the moment. The fact that Apple is eliminating complications is not new, but in recent years the company has tended to add new ones rather than delete old ones. After all, there has been an improvement in the said modular watch face for several watchOS versions: it can also display the day and date if desired. Anyone who has left this job to Fantastical, for example, does not need this.

Apple has also screwed on other dials and complications, with Modular seeming particularly affected – the utility watch face, which is also popular with people with many complications, was hardly touched by Apple and keeps its complications. Among other things, watchOS 9 adds a power-saving mode that, according to Apple, can double the battery life of the watch. Furthermore, the sports functions have been massively revised, the Nike dials are available for all watches and sleep phases are finally being recorded.