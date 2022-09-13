HomeMobileiphoneiPhone 14 Pro turns off the always-on display if you leave the...

iPhone 14 Pro turns off the always-on display if you leave the room wearing an Apple Watch

Published on

By Abraham
The always-on display on iphone-14-pro-the-appleiest-thing-apple-has-ever-done/">iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max intelligently and automatically turns off when a user leaves their iPhone in a room and walks out with an Apple Watch.

We already knew that the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max turns off when the iPhone is in the user’s pocket or face down on a table to save battery life.

What we didn’t know is that according to German YouTuber Felixba who was at Apple’s “Far out” event last week, iPhone will turn off the always-on display when it detects that the user has left the room without their phone.

Presumably, iPhone will use proximity data from the Apple Watch to activate the feature and detect when the user has left the room. Apple didn’t mention this feature at the event, but it’s likely one of several power-saving features that the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display has.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature OLED panels with a variable refresh rate of up to 1 Hz, which allows you to save battery with the screen always on. Additionally, the A16 Bionic chip incorporates a new display engine that helps manage the always-on display and other features such as ProMotion, while optimizing power efficiency.

This is the new purple iPhone 12 that you can reserve from today

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display, better cameras, and the new Dynamic Island went on sale last Friday and will start arriving to customers this Friday, September 16.


