LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950 review: if OLED panels are going to bring us more monitors like this, we’ll look forward to it

This is a very special analysis. OLED panel monitors are not abundant, so when the opportunity arose to thoroughly test this LG proposal, we grabbed it hard so as not to let it escape. And here it is. We have had several days to put this monitor on the ropes, and we assure you that it is one of those products that they do not leave you indifferent.

Go ahead that this is not a screen with a popular vocation. It is not because of its price, and neither because of its characteristics. And it is that this UltraFine OLED Pro is a monitor designed to give us, on paper, the best quality that LG asks of us (if we stick to the best offers). As you can see, this test promises us strong emotions.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950: technical specifications

characteristics panel 31.5-inch 10-bit 60Hz 16:9 4K UHD OLED with anti-glare coating resolution 3840 x 2160 points brightness (typical) 250 nits brightness (maximum) 540 nits contrast (typical) 1,000,000:1 color coverage (typical) 99% of the Adobe RGB color space 99% of DCI-P3 color space response time 1ms (GtG) vision angle 178º / 178º hdr HDR10 DisplayHDR 400 True Black

Its design and finish are up to par, although they have not dazzled us

In the next section of this review we will dive deep into the panel performance of this monitor, which is undoubtedly the most important thing, but before doing so it is worth spending a few minutes to review its design and construction.

In the photographs that illustrate this article we can see that it is a stylized screen. In fact, when you have it in front of you it seems to be more compact than it really is, but it is not small; has some well used 31.5 inches.

Side frames measure 11mm; the upper one, 15 mm; and, finally, the lower one, which is always thicker, 22 mm. They are not stunning figures, but they reflect that LG has worked hard to fine-tune quite a refined design.

The figure that clearly plays in its favor is the 31 mm that the enclosure measures in the thickest part. And it is that the OLED panel allows this monitor to be significantly finest than displays incorporating an LCD matrix.

In the following detail photograph we can see the peculiar design of its base. Its semicircular shape guarantees us that the panel will not lose stability if we accidentally give it a blow of a certain intensity, so in this area I have no objection.

However, and this has left me somewhat cold, the base is made of polycarbonate. In fact, the monitor enclosure is made entirely of plastic. It is a polycarbonate of good qualitybut I think, honestly, that a monitor for which we have to pay at least 3000 euros deserves a fully or partially metal enclosure.

The component of this monitor that is completely metallic is the pillar that joins the panel and the base of the base. It is an impeccably machined cylinder, and it contributes giving the monitor the mass necessary to allow us to adjust the height of the panel without simultaneously holding the base.

We can also correct your tilt and pivot the screenbut not to rotate it horizontally, and I miss this adjustment (especially after reviewing LG’s wonderful UltraFine Ergo 32UN88A ergonomic monitor a few weeks ago).

The mechanical interface that is responsible for fixing the panel to the base is placed without the need to resort to to no screwso a couple of minutes are enough to have the monitor ready to be used once we have removed it from its packaging.

However, the absence of screws does not have to worry us because the anchorage of the piece that is attached to the back of the monitor, the one that you can see in the center of the following photograph, it is very robust.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, this screen is up to the task. It has two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, one HDMI 2.0 input, three USB 3.0 ports, and an additional USB-C connector with a maximum power delivery capacity of 90 watts.

It’s not bad at all, but, given the request and taking into account that this monitor is not exactly cheap, it would have been nice if it also had a second HDMI 2.0 input.

The USB-C port has a maximum power delivery capacity of 90 watts and implements the DisplayPort 1.4 and HDCP 2.2 standards

Before we go any further, it’s worth pausing for a moment to reflect on the type of screen we’re testing. This is not a gaming monitor; is a device for content creation in which, in theory, the quality of , that it has a 60 Hz panel, and that it does not implement the technologies of adaptive sync NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

The moment of truth: we test its quality of and Lagom LCD Test, two free tools very useful not only to check how a display device resolves color, but also what its viewing angles are, if its sharpness is up to par, if the light delivery is completely homogeneous or if it has any defective pixels, among other features . The calibration that LG offers us is fabulous, as it should be in a monitor for content creation with a marked professional vocation.

The factory calibration proposed by LG she is fabulouswhich is what corresponds to a monitor for content creation that has an obvious professional vocation.

This brand gives us a report next to the screen that details some of the measurements that the original calibration throws, and among all of them it is worth not forgetting that its precision when reproducing the color is Delta-E < 3.

This parameter evaluates the difference between a tone reproduced by the panel and the original color, and when it is less than three the difference between both shades is essentially indistinguishable.

In any case, whoever needs to further refine the calibration of this monitor will necessarily have to resort to a professional, or get a colorimeter and professional calibration software. If we make adjustments ‘by eye’ it is likely that downgrade the original calibration.

In the geometric pattern test of Eizo Monitor Test this screen, as expected, has not suffered in the least. Its high resolution (as we have seen the panel is 4K UHD) helps it to solve the curves with precision, and the high frequency noise it is not present neither in this nor in the other tests of this test. In fact, this is one of the parameters that shows the effort that this manufacturer has made to ensure that this monitor gives us completely clean images.

The blacks that this monitor gives us are the ones that can be expected to be restored by an OLED panel: simply abyssal. High native contrast and a wide luminance scale are good for any display of any kind, but deep blacks are greatly appreciated by content creation displays because they set the ideal frame of reference so that our perception of other colors is optimal.

I have made an effort so that the photographs that illustrate this article collect as accurately as possible the characteristics of the images that this monitor gives us, and in the following photo we can see that the light delivery of the panel is completely uniform.

OLED matrices have it easier than LCD devices because the latter require the backlighting of a backlight system, but even so, it is not common to find such an even gloss delivery on the entire surface of the panel like the one proposed by this monitor. Another point in your favor.

Four of the tests that Eizo Monitor Test incorporates are very useful to identify if any of the panel’s sub-pixels exhibit abnormal behavior, or simply if it is damaged. These tests are valuable for checking both LCD and OLED devices, and after meticulously inspecting the organic matrix of this monitor I found that it did not have any defective sub-pixels.

However, the quality controls carried out by the brands should be able to identify this problem and prevent a damaged monitor from reaching the hands of users, something that, unfortunately, not always guaranteed.

The following evidence supports two of the conclusions we have reached in the previous paragraphs: the panel uniformity of this OLED monitor is practically absolute, and, in addition, the high-frequency noise is totally imperceptible.

It is clear that LG’s many years of experience in the field of organic panel manufacturing play in your favoralthough when it comes to high-frequency noise inhibition, the processing carried out by the electronics associated with the panel is also very important.

The property of OLED panels that allows them to deliver such deep blacks is linked to the efficiency with which each self-emissive pixel manage to block out the light. The curious thing is that, even so, there is a tiny amount of brightness that manages to escape even from the cells that try to block it.

Of course, as we have seen, the residual brightness of this monitor is imperceptible, and, in addition, it has a luminance scale very wide, a quality that is usually present in all OLED panel devices despite the fact that its maximum brightness delivery capacity is lower than that of the most advanced LCD devices.

In the specifications of this monitor, LG announces a GtG response time (gray to gray) of 1 ms, and, indeed, in Eizo Monitor Test we have verified that it is really fast. However, all OLED panels shed minimal response timeso in this field the behavior of this screen has not surprised us.

Another point in its favor that should not go unnoticed: the anti-glare coating that have been developed by the engineers of this brand fulfills its mission with a good note. The presence of reflections in the photographs that illustrate this article is minimal despite the fact that the ambient light was very abundant.

Lagom LCD Test has helped us review how LG has adjusted gamma correction in factory calibration. According to this mark, the gamma curve of this monitor remains undisturbed at the 2.2 value defined by the reference curve, which, in theory, allows it to interpret and reproduce brightness and contrast very accurately.

Nothing that we have observed during our tests invites us to doubt it, which once again reminds us of the need to resort to a professional calibration tool if we want to further refine the performance of this screen.

According to LG, this monitor shows a typical consumption of 72 watts, as well as an instantaneous maximum figure of 210 watts. However, during our tests its consumption remained settled almost constantly in the orbit of the 40 watts.

It is very rare that during our tests a device consume less than what the manufacturer says, but there is no doubt that it is a pleasant surprise, especially in these times when the price of electricity is through the roof and nothing seems to indicate that this trend will change in the short term.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32EP950: Xataka’s opinion

The most obvious conclusion that we can reach after weighing everything we have seen in this article is that this monitor fits into a very specific usage scenario: one in which it is essential to deal with applications that require precise and thorough treatment of color, and that, as a bonus, they benefit from a very respectful restitution of the incoming video signal. The video editing tools, photo retouching and 3D design are some of them.