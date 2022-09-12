Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro: “The Appleiest thing Apple has ever done”

no longer hides its notch, but downright celebrates the new TrueDepth module in the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. This causes controversial debates.

The name sounds a bit confusing at first, but then becomes clear when you look at the device: Island, i.e. dynamic island, is what Apple calls a new type of interface element that is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is one of the most important innovations of the devices and was not previously known through leaks.

Visit to the dynamic island

Dynamic Island uses animations and other design elements that are quite nice to look at in order to integrate the modified TrueDepth camera module with selfie sensor on the front of the new smartphones into the user interface. Instead of coyly hiding the previous design for this area, the notch aka “Notch”, which has been around since the iPhone X, Apple is celebrating the dynamic island. This is causing quite a controversy in social media.

The well-known YouTuber MKBHD says that the term is Dynamic Island “the Appleiest thing Apple has ever done”. Others make fun of the choice of words or build a version of “Doom” for the area. Positively tuned observers even see in the new element “The hottest piece of user interface I’ve seen in a long time”. In fact, Apple’s UI makes the Dynamic Island a new and useful control. System components such as music playback, telephoning or route guidance end up there. The element grows and shrinks dynamically. The mere fact that the selfie camera and the Face ID sensor will probably be covered with fingerprints seems ugly.

Does this design have a future?

Apple also wants to give Dynamic Island APIs and an SDK that developers can use for their own apps. It will be exciting to see whether they do so: since only two models (of four this year) also use the technology, the Dynamic Island could literally become an isolated solution. It is also unclear how long the element will last – Apple has been working on under-display technology for a long time, which should at least hide the Face ID sensor. However, if the “long pill” with the two modules lasts for several years – like the Notch, which has been around since 2017 – it is worth investing in the right software.

In the Analysis of Wednesday’s iPhone 14 keynote as part of the Mac & i Podcast there were different views. The Dynamic Island reminds some of the editors of Apple’s almost abandoned Touch Bar, which was also limited to certain models, which in the long term meant that the appropriate software was no longer maintained.